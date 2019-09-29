Locksmiths nick jewellery from Ludhiana house

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 22:55 IST

Two locksmiths stole gold and diamond jewellery from a house in Model Town Extension. The family came to know about the incident on Sunday, following which a case was registered against the unidentified accused.

The complainant, Shivani Mahajan, 39, the house owner’s wife, said locks of one of the almirahs in the house had developed a snag. She said on August 5, she had called upon two men who had come to the colony asking people if they wanted their locks repaired or duplicate keys made.

She said the duo changed parts of the locks while she remained in the room watching them. She said they asked her to bring oil and cotton, which she did.

She said while leaving, the accused told her not to open the lock for 20 minutes, otherwise the snag may recur. She further said that she opened the almirah after a while but never checked its locker.

However, on Saturday, when she opened it, she was shocked to see a bag containing gold and diamond jewellery missing. She said the bag contained three gold chains, a mangalsutra, a pair of diamond earrings, four gold bangles, a diamond locket, and five diamond rings. She immediately informed the police.

Model Town station house officer (SHO) inspector Pawan Kumar said a case under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the unidentified accused. The police have been scanning the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage of the area to identify the accused.

