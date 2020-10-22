Man who supplied bike to Gurlal Brar’s shooters held in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 00:35 IST

After struggling for 10 days to make a breakthrough, Chandigarh Police on Wednesday finally arrested a Mohali man for allegedly supplying a motorcycle to the duo who gunned down gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s close aide Gurlal Brar outside a mall in the Industrial Area past midnight on October 11.

Identified as Gurvinder Singh, alias Dhadi, 23, of Rurki Pukta village in Gharuan, Mohali, the accused has also named the two shooters.

“He had provided the motorcycle used by the shooters to commit the crime. The shooters have been identified as Neeraj Chaska and Mani,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Chandigarh.

Gurvinder was in a Hyundai i20 when he was arrested following a tip-off at a special naka near the Poultry Farm Chowk on Dakshin Marg near Hallomajra. He had earlier been arrested in a drugs case in Kharar this year, but was released on bail to decongest jails amid the Covid-19 pandemic, said police.

Hours after Brar, 26, was shot dead, slain gangster Davinder Bambiha’s group had taken responsibility, claiming that the murder was executed to avenge the death of an aide, who was killed at a fair in Kotkapura, Faridkot, in 2017. That murder was executed by the Bishnoi gang, and Brar had reportedly conducted the recce.

“Gurvinder disclosed that he along with his friend Gurmeet Singh, alias Geeta, of the same village were asked by Gaurav Patial, alias Lucky, who is running the Bambiha gang, to provide a motorcycle with fake number plate to the shooters,” said Chahal.

As the bike was old, the two got it repaired and fitted a fake number plate on it. They handed it over to the two shooters at Sunny Enclave in Kharar on October 8, and were constantly in touch with them through WhatsApp audio and video calls, said police.

The two are drug addicts and also supply drugs. They were also arrested on the charges of murder bid in Kurali in 2018 and remained in jail for about eight months, where they came in contact with other criminals, said police.

All about the gang rivalry

While Gaurav Patial planned the murder, the shooters, arms and ammunition were arranged by gangster Dilpreet Singh Dhahan, alias Baba, from behind bars, said police.

After Bambiha’s encounter, Dilpreet along with Sukhpreet, alias Budha, had been running the gang. Gaurav took over the operations after Dilpreet got hooked to drugs.

While Dilpreet was arrested in a police encounter in Chandigarh in 2018 and is lodged in Ropar Central Jail, Gaurav is calling the shots from Armenia. Sukhpreet had also escaped to Armenia, but was extradited and is in jail at present.

Running an extortion racket, the Bambiha group are at loggerheads with Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra gang, both of whom are also lodged in different jails.

Chandigarh Police have already sought the production warrants of Dilpreet and Sukhpreet, while Gaurav’s extradition is in process.

More about Gaurav Patial, alias Lucky

In May 2012, a case was registered against Gaurav for the murder of kabaddi player Saudagar Singh, who was axed to death in full public view outside the district courts complex in Phase 3B1, Mohali.

He was sentenced to life term in September 2015, but jumped parole. In July 2014, he was named in another murder case in Mohali, and was declared a proclaimed offender In January 2018.

His name figures in the wanted list of the Mohali police. He along with Dilpreet was also involved in the firing at Punjabi singer Parmish Verma in Mohali in April 2018, and had allegedly collected ₹20 lakh protection money from the singer.

How police traced the accused

The practice of writing the mobile number of the violator on the traffic challan slip helped Chandigarh Police trace the accused, Gurvinder Singh.

After Brar’s murder, police had found a black 150cc Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle bearing a Chandigarh registration number at the mango orchard in Sector 28.

On reaching an address in Sector 41 on the basis of the vehicle number, police hit a dead end as they found a 220cc bike with the same number.

Tracing the engine and chassis number of the recovered bike, police found the original owner in Rupnagar, who had sold the bike to a man in Fatwan village of Mohali.

The vehicle was further sold in 2014 through an agent in Kharar, but he did not have the details of the buyer. So, the probe again hit a dead end.

However, during verification, police found a traffic challan dated December 10, 2016, wherein the said bike (PB-12-Q-2660) had been impounded from one Kulbir Singh.

The Ludhiana address on the challan slip was found to be fake, but police managed to trace Kulbir through the mobile number written on it.

Kulbir told police that he had given his bike to one Gaganpreet Singh of Rurki Pukta village in Gharuan.

Gaganpreet was apparently hospitalised when accused Gurvinder and Gurmeet, of the same village, took his motorcycle and handed it over to the shooters with a fake registration number plate.