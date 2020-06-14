e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 14, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Maruti Alto used by Sector 9 shooters to escape recovered

Maruti Alto used by Sector 9 shooters to escape recovered

Police said the shooters had come to Sector 9 and escaped from there in the Honda Amaze, but switched to the Maruti Alto to avoid detection.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 14, 2020 23:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Two men had opened fire on the evening of June 2 at a liquor shop in the Sector 9 inner market, near police headquarters.
Two men had opened fire on the evening of June 2 at a liquor shop in the Sector 9 inner market, near police headquarters. (HT File Photo)
         

A day after the Honda Amaze used by the Sector 9 shooters was recovered, police have recovered a Maruti Alto, that the accused escaped in after the crime.

Police said following the disclosure of Vainkat Garg, who was arrested from Naraingarh and is currently in police remand, the Alto, with a Gurugram registration number, was recovered from Naraingarh.

Police said the shooters had come to Sector 9 and escaped from there in the Honda Amaze, but switched to the Maruti Alto to avoid detection.

Garg, a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, had harboured the gunmen who drove the car to Sector 9, they said.

Two men had opened fire on the evening of June 2 at a liquor shop in the Sector 9 inner market, near police headquarters. A total 10 rounds from .22 bore and .32 pistols were fired at the shop owned by 69-year-old Ram Avtar Batra of Sector 21, who also runs a petrol pump in Sector 35.

The gunmen have been identified as Rinku alias Topi of Pehwa and Davinder Chawla of Hisar. They are yet to be arrested.

Police said extensive searches were being carried out at various places in Punjab and Haryana to nab the accused.

top news
‘Together we have to make Delhi coronavirus-free’: Amit Shah on capital’s crisis
‘Together we have to make Delhi coronavirus-free’: Amit Shah on capital’s crisis
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
Delhi’s Covid-19 count jumps to 41,182, capital sees highest spike of 2,224 new cases
Delhi’s Covid-19 count jumps to 41,182, capital sees highest spike of 2,224 new cases
Anand Vihar railway station to house Covid isolation coaches, no train service from Monday
Anand Vihar railway station to house Covid isolation coaches, no train service from Monday
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolts Gujarat, epicentre near Rajkot
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolts Gujarat, epicentre near Rajkot
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
Mass virus testing in Beijing after new cluster triggers lockdowns
Mass virus testing in Beijing after new cluster triggers lockdowns
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The darkness beyond the tinsel town glamour
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The darkness beyond the tinsel town glamour
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesSushant Singh Rajput death NewsSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In