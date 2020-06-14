Maruti Alto used by Sector 9 shooters to escape recovered

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 23:02 IST

A day after the Honda Amaze used by the Sector 9 shooters was recovered, police have recovered a Maruti Alto, that the accused escaped in after the crime.

Police said following the disclosure of Vainkat Garg, who was arrested from Naraingarh and is currently in police remand, the Alto, with a Gurugram registration number, was recovered from Naraingarh.

Police said the shooters had come to Sector 9 and escaped from there in the Honda Amaze, but switched to the Maruti Alto to avoid detection.

Garg, a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, had harboured the gunmen who drove the car to Sector 9, they said.

Two men had opened fire on the evening of June 2 at a liquor shop in the Sector 9 inner market, near police headquarters. A total 10 rounds from .22 bore and .32 pistols were fired at the shop owned by 69-year-old Ram Avtar Batra of Sector 21, who also runs a petrol pump in Sector 35.

The gunmen have been identified as Rinku alias Topi of Pehwa and Davinder Chawla of Hisar. They are yet to be arrested.

Police said extensive searches were being carried out at various places in Punjab and Haryana to nab the accused.