Home / Chandigarh / Police recover car used in Sector 9 liquor shop firing

Police recover car used in Sector 9 liquor shop firing

The Honda Amaze was borrowed from its owner by a 22-year-old man from Ambala who is believed to be an associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

chandigarh Updated: Jun 13, 2020 22:50 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Chandigarh police at the scene of the firing at a liquor shop in Sector 9 in Chandigarh on June 2.
Chandigarh police at the scene of the firing at a liquor shop in Sector 9 in Chandigarh on June 2. (HT Photo)
         

Chandigarh A Honda Amaze used by two men who opened fire at a liquor shop in Sector 9 on June 2, injuring two persons, was recovered on Saturday, police said.

The car was traced to Jagadari in Haryana but the owner when questioned said it had been borrowed by 22-year-old Vainkat Garg from Ambala.

Police later found that Garg was a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and had harboured the gunmen who drove the car to Sector 9.

Police have already arrested Garg, who belongs to Naraingarh in Ambala .

Two men opened fire on the evening of June 2 at a liquor shop in the Sector 9 inner market, near police headquarters. A total 10 rounds from .22 bore and .32 pistols were fired at the shop owned by 69-year-old Ram Avtar Batra, resident of sector 21, who also runs a petrol pump in Sector 35.

The gunmen have been identified as Rinku alias Topi of Pehwa and Davinder Chawla of Hisar. They are yet to be arrested.

Chawla had in the past murdered a jail employee in Haryana and had jumped parole.

