e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Mohali MC to complete delimitation survey by September 20

Mohali MC to complete delimitation survey by September 20

Municipal commissioner said 35 teams had been constituted to carry out the survey, in which people will be asked three questions—head of the family, number of family members and caste

chandigarh Updated: Sep 09, 2020 00:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

The commissioner of Mohali municipal corporation, Kamal Kumar Garg, has said that the delimitation survey for the upcoming civic body elections will be completed by September 20.

This was revealed in a meeting of the delimitation board held on Tuesday.

Garg said 35 teams had been constituted to carry out the survey, in which people will be asked three questions—head of the family, number of family members and caste.

On August 7, the Punjab government had constituted a board to decide the delimitation of wards of the Mohali MC. The board will also decide about the allotment of 50% of wards reserved for women.

The elections will be held for 50 wards in the last week of November or the first week of December.

Kuljeet Singh Bedi, member of the board, said, “The idea is to simplify the ward bandi by adjusting sectors and reshuffling them as per suitability. In 2015, elections were held with the data of 2014, and the votes were made accordingly. After six years now, the population in Mohali has increased and new sectors have become overpopulated. Therefore, it is necessary to increase the area of the Mohali MC and wards must be re-adjusted.”

top news
Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea rejected, sent to judicial custody till Sept 22
Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea rejected, sent to judicial custody till Sept 22
Day after shots fired, PLA troops parked 200 metres from India-controlled Mukhpari peak
Day after shots fired, PLA troops parked 200 metres from India-controlled Mukhpari peak
Fresh Pangong lake face-off complicates Jaishankar-Wang’s face-to-face meet
Fresh Pangong lake face-off complicates Jaishankar-Wang’s face-to-face meet
Delhi scales new testing high with more than 45k Covid-19 samples
Delhi scales new testing high with more than 45k Covid-19 samples
Kamala Harris will never be US president, says Trump
Kamala Harris will never be US president, says Trump
Schools for students of Class 9, Class 12 can reopen on voluntary basis from September 21
Schools for students of Class 9, Class 12 can reopen on voluntary basis from September 21
‘India fired first’: China repeats after New Delhi says PLA fired near Pangong Tso
‘India fired first’: China repeats after New Delhi says PLA fired near Pangong Tso
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyMS DhoniLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In