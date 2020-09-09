e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Mohali: Over 500-kg plastic bags seized from Kharar, Kurali

chandigarh Updated: Sep 09, 2020 23:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

Teams of Kurali and Kharar municipal committees have seized over 500kg plastic bags during surprise checks, issued challans and fined violators, Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said on Wednesday.

He said on the reports of usage of plastic carry bags in various parts of the district, teams of municipal committees were asked to conduct surprise checks.

The municipal team from Kurali issued five challans under the Punjab Plastic Carry Bags Control Act at Main Bazaar and Railway Road market. They confiscated 82kg of plastic bags and collected fine to the tune of ₹7,000.

Earlier, a team from Kharar municipal committee raided a bulk plastic distributer, Singla Traders, in Sunny Enclave and confiscated 250kg plastic bags. They seized the second cache of 220kg plastic carry bags from Kingsway company on Desumajra Colony road.

The deputy commissioner said that as per Section 7 of the Punjab Plastic Carry Bags (Manufacture, Usage and Disposal) Control Act, 2005, the state government has completely prohibited manufacturing, stocking, distribution, recycling, sale and use of plastic carry bags in Punjab.

He said that despite the ban, usage of plastic carry bags was still being reported.

“This is a gross violation of the law and a serious environmental hazard. So, such surprise checks will continue and will be held more often,” he added.

