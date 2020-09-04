e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / No vehicles, staff crunch: Mohali’s stray sterilisation programme goes to the dogs

No vehicles, staff crunch: Mohali’s stray sterilisation programme goes to the dogs

In October 2019, the then chairperson of the stray dogs sterilisation committee Kuljeet Singh Bedi in a report had said the sterilisation programme only existed on paper.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 04, 2020 23:03 IST
Hillary Victor
Hillary Victor
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
Some of the worst affected areas where the strays reign the streets are Sectors 76 to 80, Phases 3-B1, 3B2, 4,5, 9 and 10.
Some of the worst affected areas where the strays reign the streets are Sectors 76 to 80, Phases 3-B1, 3B2, 4,5, 9 and 10. (HT Photo )
         

After a three-month hiatus due to the lockdown, the dog sterilisation programme had taken off in Mohali on June 22. However, in the absence of dog-catching vans and staff, the programme has remained toothless so far, with 2,690 dog bite cases reported over the last eight months.

The stray dog population in Mohali has increased by approximately 1,000 over the last year. In June 2019, there were around 9,000 stray canines in Mohali, now there are approximately 10,000 dogs in the area, as per a rough estimate.

Some of the worst affected areas where the strays reign the streets are Sectors 76 to 80, Phases 3-B1, 3B2, 4,5, 9 and 10. Such is the dog menace in these areas that residents are scared to step out of their homes.

Dr Dinesh Chaudhary, who has been given the contract for the sterilisation programme says, the vehicle used to carry out the drive is being repaired. “The project is going at a slow pace as we are taking precaution in the wake of the pandemic,” Chaudhary says.

Mohali MC commissioner Kamal Kumar Garg says, “We do not have enough staff to carry out dog and cattle sterilisation programmes due to Covid-19. However, I will direct the agency to speed up work as the number of stray dogs has gone up in Mohali.”

Hindustantimes

Dummy operations

In October 2019, the then chairperson of the stray dogs sterilisation committee Kuljeet Singh Bedi in a report had said the sterilisation programme only existed on paper. “Over the past two years it has been observed that the company tasked with the programme had been carrying out dummy operations,” the report had found.

CL Garg, president, Confederation of Greater Mohali RWAs, the apex body of 65 RWAs, said, the civic body was not taking the stray dog menace seriously. “Officials do come to take the dogs but they hardly catch any and are often here only as a formality.”

Civil Hospital Phase-6 nodal officer Dr Harmandeep Kaur Brar said, “Dog bite patients experience tremendous physical pain. Sometimes the bites can cause rabies, which can cause patients to become hydrophobic to the extent that even injecting a glucose drip becomes difficult.”

tags
top news
Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik, Samuel Miranda to be produced in court tomorrow
Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik, Samuel Miranda to be produced in court tomorrow
Would never go to court against Barca: Messi confirms staying at Barcelona
Would never go to court against Barca: Messi confirms staying at Barcelona
How SC judgment has led to more measures against Prashant Bhushan
How SC judgment has led to more measures against Prashant Bhushan
Biden says he will meet Dalai Lama, sanction China over Tibet
Biden says he will meet Dalai Lama, sanction China over Tibet
Cash-strapped govt cuts non-essential expenditures amid Covid-19 crisis
Cash-strapped govt cuts non-essential expenditures amid Covid-19 crisis
‘Vaccine nationalism’ would prolong coronavirus pandemic, says WHO chief Tedros
‘Vaccine nationalism’ would prolong coronavirus pandemic, says WHO chief Tedros
Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi arrested in Bengaluru in drug probe
Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi arrested in Bengaluru in drug probe
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In