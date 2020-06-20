Now, 50% staff to attend work in Chandigarh colleges

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 18:47 IST

The Chandigarh higher education department has directed government and aided colleges to ask 50% of their teaching and non-teaching staff to report to work till June 30.

The order comes days after Panjab University suspended teaching till June 30 and directed its administrative offices to run with 33% staff.

“Colleges have to prepare for examinations and the next academic session. Principals have been told to ask 50% staff to attend work,” said Rubinderjeet Singh Brar, director of higher education. The order further states that from July, 100% staff may be put on duty, subject to review of the central guidelines, if any. Meanwhile, no employee is allowed to leave headquarters without permission.

Colleges have also been directed to identify course content in each subject that can be delivered online and also acquire necessary infrastructure, including smart and virtual classrooms, and arrange for master trainers for the staff.

College principals have been directed to ensure all staff members reporting on duty strictly follow Covid-19 safety precautions and to avoid crowding. Teams of teachers are to be constituted to ensure that colleges have adequate number of infrared temperature scanners and sanitiser stations installed near entry points.