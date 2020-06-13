e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab FDA, Punjabi varsity formulate immunity booster

Punjab FDA, Punjabi varsity formulate immunity booster

The formulation is said to be more beneficial for human body in fight against the coronavirus and the processes are on to place orders for its commercial production

chandigarh Updated: Jun 13, 2020 00:35 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab the food and drug administration (FDA) and the biotechnology department of Punjabi University has formulated immunity booster and water soluble aqua-turmeric (haldi).

The formulation is said to be more beneficial for human body in fight against the coronavirus and the processes are on to place orders for its commercial production.

“Nanotechnology-based formulation can be consumed raw or mixed with milk or water. It will be beneficial to humans as the turmeric has the potential to improve bio-immunity besides having anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties,” said Dr Mini Singh, associate professor in the department of biotechnology, who led the research.

