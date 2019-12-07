e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 07, 2019

SIT formed to investigate Haryana Staff Selection Commission paper leak

UT police had on Thursday claimed to have busted a gang allegedly involved in leaking the question papers; one accused was arrested, three booked

chandigarh Updated: Dec 07, 2019 01:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Day after UT police busted a gang allegedly involved in leaking question papers of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) examination, an eight member special investigative team (SIT) was formed to probe the paper leak scandal.

The orders of the SIT formation were released on Friday morning by deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Omvir Singh Bishnoi. As per the orders, assistant superintendent of police (ASP South) Neha Yadav will head the SIT that includes station house officer (SHO-31) Rajdeep Singh, sub-inspectors (SIs) Parvinder Singh, Eram Rizvi and Charanjit Singh (cyber cell), assistant sub inspector (ASI) Parminder Singh, and constables Sandeep and Davinder. The SIT will report weekly outcomes to the superintendent of police (SP, city), stated the orders.

3 ACCUSED AT LARGE

UT police had on Thursday claimed to have busted a gang allegedly involved in leaking the question papers of the HSSC examination. A 24-year-old man identified as Nitish, was arrested while three other members of the gang --Rakesh alias Rakka, Manjit and Amit were booked. Following inputs, a team of Sector 31 police station raided a computer lab named ‘Mapple Tech’ located on plot number 153 of Industrial Area in Phase 2. Nitish was sent to two-day custody.

Investigating officials said the computer lab was owned by Rakesh, Majit, Sunil Ratu and Ajay who appointed the accused, Nitish, as a caretaker. “On December 4, Nitish received a call from Rakesh who told him that he was sending a list of candidates who belonged to Chandigarh exam centre and further instructed him to call the candidates at the Mapple Tech Computer Lab. Following this, he called the candidates, namely Parveen, Rohit, Amit, Deepika, Kapil, Anudeep, Ajay, Amit, Sandeep, Kapil Dev and Parvesh at the lab,” said UT police official spokesperson Charanjeet Singh.

“In the night, Rakesh again called on his mobile and disclosed that the morning shift question paper could not be arranged, while that of the evening shift had been arranged/procured. He told Nitish that he would come with the said question paper and further instructed him to make all these candidates stay at the computer lab.

DEALS COST ₹10-15 LAKH

According to the police, each candidate would pay around Rs 10-15 lakh to the gang members to access the leaked question paper. “Besides, the gang members would lurk around various examination centres in the city to allure candidates,” the police said.

Audio recordings and WhatsApp chats between the candidates have been recorded by the police and a case under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the four accused.

Meanwhile, Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla who owned the property was called by Sector 31 police to record his statement. The Congress leader had given the property on lease.

tags
top news
Unnao gang rape victim set on fire on Thursday, dies at Delhi hospital
Unnao gang rape victim set on fire on Thursday, dies at Delhi hospital
Hyderabad encounter: Telangana high court stays funeral of 4 rape accused
Hyderabad encounter: Telangana high court stays funeral of 4 rape accused
CBI books sitting Allahabad high court judge SN Shukla in bribery case
CBI books sitting Allahabad high court judge SN Shukla in bribery case
Virat Kohli powers India to record T20I chase against West Indies
Virat Kohli powers India to record T20I chase against West Indies
After Friday’s encounter, top cop VC Sajjannar hailed as hero in Hyderabad
After Friday’s encounter, top cop VC Sajjannar hailed as hero in Hyderabad
Not winning a medal at Sydney Olympics was a big motivation: Phelps
Not winning a medal at Sydney Olympics was a big motivation: Phelps
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
Watch: When Akshay and Kareena grooved to ‘Sauda Khara Khara’ at #HTLS 2019
Watch: When Akshay and Kareena grooved to ‘Sauda Khara Khara’ at #HTLS 2019
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News