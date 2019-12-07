SIT formed to investigate Haryana Staff Selection Commission paper leak

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 01:12 IST

Day after UT police busted a gang allegedly involved in leaking question papers of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) examination, an eight member special investigative team (SIT) was formed to probe the paper leak scandal.

The orders of the SIT formation were released on Friday morning by deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Omvir Singh Bishnoi. As per the orders, assistant superintendent of police (ASP South) Neha Yadav will head the SIT that includes station house officer (SHO-31) Rajdeep Singh, sub-inspectors (SIs) Parvinder Singh, Eram Rizvi and Charanjit Singh (cyber cell), assistant sub inspector (ASI) Parminder Singh, and constables Sandeep and Davinder. The SIT will report weekly outcomes to the superintendent of police (SP, city), stated the orders.

3 ACCUSED AT LARGE

UT police had on Thursday claimed to have busted a gang allegedly involved in leaking the question papers of the HSSC examination. A 24-year-old man identified as Nitish, was arrested while three other members of the gang --Rakesh alias Rakka, Manjit and Amit were booked. Following inputs, a team of Sector 31 police station raided a computer lab named ‘Mapple Tech’ located on plot number 153 of Industrial Area in Phase 2. Nitish was sent to two-day custody.

Investigating officials said the computer lab was owned by Rakesh, Majit, Sunil Ratu and Ajay who appointed the accused, Nitish, as a caretaker. “On December 4, Nitish received a call from Rakesh who told him that he was sending a list of candidates who belonged to Chandigarh exam centre and further instructed him to call the candidates at the Mapple Tech Computer Lab. Following this, he called the candidates, namely Parveen, Rohit, Amit, Deepika, Kapil, Anudeep, Ajay, Amit, Sandeep, Kapil Dev and Parvesh at the lab,” said UT police official spokesperson Charanjeet Singh.

“In the night, Rakesh again called on his mobile and disclosed that the morning shift question paper could not be arranged, while that of the evening shift had been arranged/procured. He told Nitish that he would come with the said question paper and further instructed him to make all these candidates stay at the computer lab.

DEALS COST ₹10-15 LAKH

According to the police, each candidate would pay around Rs 10-15 lakh to the gang members to access the leaked question paper. “Besides, the gang members would lurk around various examination centres in the city to allure candidates,” the police said.

Audio recordings and WhatsApp chats between the candidates have been recorded by the police and a case under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the four accused.

Meanwhile, Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla who owned the property was called by Sector 31 police to record his statement. The Congress leader had given the property on lease.