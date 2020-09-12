Six more people succumb to coronavirus in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 20:53 IST

For the fourth time in five days, the tricity recorded more than 700 new Covid-19 cases, as 725 people tested positive on Saturday. Meanwhile, nine people succumbed to the virus, including six in Chandigarh alone.

Death toll in the Union Territory has reached 89, while the total number of cases stands at 7,542 after 250 more surfaced on Saturday. However, with 264 patients being discharged, the number of those cured went up to 4,846 and active cases dipped to 2,586.

Those dead include a 17-year-old girl from Dhanas, who tested positive posthumously. She also suffered from typhoid and anaemia and died on September 2, stated the health department bulletin.

The others include a 66-year-old man from Sector 56, 59-year-old man from Maloya, 54-year-old man from Sector 39 and 48-year-old woman from Behlana, all of whom had comorbidities. A Maloya man, aged 43, also succumbed.

The neighbouring Mohali district reported 297 fresh cases while two patients died and 257 were discharged. The deceased include a 67-year-old man from Zirakpur and a 53-year-old woman from Dera Bassi.

Among the fresh cases, 114 surfaced in Mohali city, following by 57 in Gharuan, 53 in Dhakoli and 5 in Kharar. The infection tally has risen to 6,357, of which 2,105 cases are active. While 4,124 people have recovered, 128 have died so far.

In Panchkula district, 178 people tested positive and a 74-year-old man from Pinjore succumbed to the virus on Saturday.

Of 3,990 infections reported so far, 2,665 people have been cured while 41 have died, leaving 1,284 active cases.