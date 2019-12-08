Surrey killing: Prabhleen killed by her husband, says father

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 00:05 IST

The 18-year-old boy, who killed Jalandhar girl Prabhleen Kaur, 21, in Canada’s Surrey last month was her husband, victim’s father Gurdyal Singh Matharoo said on Friday.

The disclosure was made by Matharoo, who is in Surrey to bring back his daughter’s body, while talking to the Canadian media.

Prabhleen, a resident of Chitti village, had gone to Canada on a student visa three years ago. The bodies of both the girl and boy were found in a rented apartment on November 21.

The Canadian police have closed the investigation into the case, linking the murder with the death of the teenager, identified as Peter.

“Earlier this year, Prabhleen had sent me her picture with Peter while they were on way to Calgary (Alberta) for court marriage. She said they were facing certain legal tangles in Surrey as the minimum age to get married there was 19. So, they decided to go and get married in Calgary,” said Gurdyal.

“The Canadian police have found the duo’s picture after marriage in Prabhleen’s belongings,” said the girl’s father.

Urging the Canadian police to reopen investigation into the case, Gurdyal said: “A deeper probe is needed to ascertain the motive behind the crime. We all are baffled that what prompted a person who loved my daughter so much to pump bullets into her.”

“The police told me Peter had bought the gun on the day of the crime. I requested the police to show me the murder weapon but they refused,” said Gurdyal.

“Prabhleen and Peter used to work at a coffee house together. Peter understood Punjabi very well and he even chatted with me in Punjabi on a messaging app” he added.

“They were planning to come to India in January and were eagerly looking to visit the Golden Temple and Taj Mahal. Prabhleen told me that they were about to shift to a new house soon,” he said.

Gurdyal said Prabhleen will be cremated at her native village. A Canadian NGO is helping the victim father in making arrangements to take the body to India.