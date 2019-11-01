Two held for tampering power meter in Jalandhar

chandigarh

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) enforcement wing has busted a gang involved in tampering electricity meter in Jalandhar on Friday. The enforcement wing arrested Harjit Singh and Arjan Singh, residents of Model house, Jalandhar city, after they were caught red-handed tampering a power meter at Lambra village in the district. Kingpin Devi Dayal Kalra was still absconding. The accused were produced in a local court, which sent them to one-day police remand.

Deputy chief engineer of PSPCL enforcement wing, Rajat Sharma, said that the gang used to allure people by offering them to slow down the meter and charged between ₹5,000 and ₹7,000. They used to drill a hole on backside of meter and cut certain wires to slow it down, said Sharma.

A case under Section 136 and 137 of the Electricity Act has been registered against the accused at PSPCL police station in Jalandhar

.

