Unified Covid-19 command: Mohali DC meets hospital representatives

Unified Covid-19 command: Mohali DC meets hospital representatives

Of the two panels set up for the command, one will give inputs in case positive cases reach alarming levels and the other one will suggest categorisation of hospitals on the basis of treatment provided

chandigarh Updated: Jul 02, 2020 18:18 IST
HT Correspondent
The Mohali DC has said the main emphasis is on saving lives and for this hospitals that take in Covid-19 patients and provide top notch treatment to them have to be identified.
In a move to set up a unified command to deal with unforeseen spikes in Covid-19 cases, deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan held a meeting with representatives of leading hospitals in the district on Thursday.

Dayalan said the main emphasis was on saving lives and for this hospitals that took in Covid-19 patients and provided top notch treatment to them had to be identified. MoUs had already been signed towards this end, he said.

Two expert committees were also formed on the occasion. One would be advisory in nature to give inputs in case positive cases reached alarming levels. The other one was a referral committee to suggest categorisation of hospitals on the basis of treatment provided as L1, L2 and L3.

Treatment costs in the hospitals identified would also be uploaded on the official website of the district administration for the sake of transparency, Dayalan added.

Meanwhile, as recognition of the valuable services rendered by the medical fraternity, Dayalan honoured the doctors present with the Mission Fateh badges and urged them to continue serving the cause of humanity.

Among others present on the occasion included the assistant deputy commissioner Aashika Jain, assistant commissioner (general) Yashpal Sharma, civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh and the district epidemologist Dr. Harmandeep Kaur Brar.

