UT cop convicted in drug case

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 00:51 IST

A Mohali court on Friday convicted a Chandigarh Police head constable, who was caught with 10kg poppy husk in May 2015.

The convict has been identified as Mangat Singh, 57, of Bataur village in Panchkula. He was deployed with the security wing of Chandigarh Police when he was arrested.

Considering that the head constable is to retire in March 2020 and it was his first offence, the court took a lenient view and awarded him six-week jail, rendered as the period undergone while he was in custody after his arrest. The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on him.

Mangat Singh was arrested near ITI Chowk in Lalru on May 13, 2015. Police had set up a naka in the area when they saw him coming from the local grain market side with a heavy bag on his shoulder around 1:30pm.

On seeing the police party, he became alarmed and tried to turn back. However, on suspicion, he was apprehended and checked. After 10kg poppy husk was recovered from the bag, Mangat Singh was arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

