10 fatalities in Chandigarh’s tricity area, 523 test positive

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 01:31 IST

Covid-19 claimed the lives of 10 people in the tricity, even as 523 fresh cases also surfaced on Thursday.

Four deaths each were reported in Panchkula and Chandigarh, and two in Mohali. Among the new infections, Chandigarh led with 253 cases, followed by Mohali with 169 and Panchkula with 101.

Chandigarh’s toll climbs to 144

Chandigarh’s Covid count rose to 10,968 with 253 residents testing positive. The toll reached 144 with four deaths, including two senior citizens.

Two men, aged 76 and 72, residents of Sectors 25 and 32, respectively, had acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), while the former was also suffering from diabetes.

Another deceased, a 41-year-old man from Burail, was suffering from pneumonia, severe acute respiratory infection and primary membranous nephropathy. A 42-year-old woman from Kishangarh was suffering from diabetes and hypertension.

Among the 253 cases reported from various parts of the city on Thursday, primarily 27 are from Manimajra; 11 from Sector 19; and 10 each from Dhanas, Sectors 11, 20 and 27. The total cases include 161 men and 92 women.

Three cases were confirmed on the PGIMER campus, and another on the CRPF campus.

Meanwhile, Thursday also saw 293 patients being discharged.

Of the total patients, 8,342 have recovered, leaving 2,482 active cases.

Mohali’s Covid tally breaches 9,000 mark, two dead

The district’s Covid-19 tally surpassed the 9,000 mark on Thursday with 169 new cases cropping up.

Besides, with two more people losing the battle against the virus, the death count rose to 173.

Those who died include a 77-year-old man from Industrial Area, Phase 1. He was suffering from heart disease and admitted at PGIMER, Chandigarh. A 45-year-old woman from Mullanpur Garibdas was suffering from diabetes and hypertension, and also admitted at PGIMER.

Thursday’s maximum cases, at 96, were reported from Mohali city, followed by 27 from Kharar, 18 from Dhakoli, 16 from Dera Bassi, six from Gharuan, five 5 from Lalru and one from Boothgarh.

On the bright side, 349 patients recovered from the disease, bringing down the number of active case to 2,356. As many as 6,966 patients have recovered so far.

Four deaths, 101 new cases in Panchkula

With four more deaths, the tally of Panchkula district’s Covid-19 fatalities reached 76 on Thursday.

As many as 101 residents also tested positive, taking the patient count to 5,429. These include a 20-day-old boy from Masumpur, a one-year-old boy from Rampur Seuri and a one-year-old girl from Sector 27.

While 4,183 patients have been discharged so far, 1,160 remain hospitalised or in home isolation.

The latest casualties include a 60-year-old diabetic man from Tipra and a 45-year-old woman from Sector 20. Two patients – a 64-year-old man, who also had multiple myeloma, and a 65-year-old man, suffering from diabetes – are from Kalka.

Legal action against those giving wrong info.

Deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja on Thursday ordered legal action against patients providing wrong contact or address information and not following Covid-19 protocols. He took the decision during a meeting with health department officials.

ACP Raj Kumar has been appointed as the nodal officer for the purpose. “Action will also be taken against people who misbehave with Covid health teams. Also, patients, who are in home isolation, but violate the norms, will be penalised and shifted to Covid Care Centres,” the DC said.