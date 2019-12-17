19-yr old in custody over rape of 15-yr old in Pune

cities

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 15:25 IST

PUNE A day after Bharati Vidyapeeth police arrested a 19-year-old youth for raping a minor, a local court in Pune remanded him to two days of police custody till December 18.

The accused, working as a construction labourer, was arrested on Monday for raping a 15-year-old. The accused, according to police, knew the victim.

Assistant Police Inspector Sadashiv Bhosale said, “He sexually exploited her and then broke relations, after which she decided to lodge an FIR.”

The Bharati Vidyapeeth police have registered a police case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso).