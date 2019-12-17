e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Home / Cities / 19-yr old in custody over rape of 15-yr old in Pune

19-yr old in custody over rape of 15-yr old in Pune

cities Updated: Dec 17, 2019 15:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE A day after Bharati Vidyapeeth police arrested a 19-year-old youth for raping a minor, a local court in Pune remanded him to two days of police custody till December 18.

The accused, working as a construction labourer, was arrested on Monday for raping a 15-year-old. The accused, according to police, knew the victim.

Assistant Police Inspector Sadashiv Bhosale said, “He sexually exploited her and then broke relations, after which she decided to lodge an FIR.”

The Bharati Vidyapeeth police have registered a police case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso).

top news
Police fire tear gas on Citizenship Act protesters in Delhi’s Seelampur
Police fire tear gas on Citizenship Act protesters in Delhi’s Seelampur
‘I dare you’: PM Modi counters Opposition attack against Citizenship Act
‘I dare you’: PM Modi counters Opposition attack against Citizenship Act
Man in viral photo raining blows with a baton is a cop, not a civilian: Police
Man in viral photo raining blows with a baton is a cop, not a civilian: Police
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
WhatsApp’s 5 privacy features every user must know
WhatsApp’s 5 privacy features every user must know
Maruti sells six lakh automatics in five years: AGS vs CVT vs AT explained
Maruti sells six lakh automatics in five years: AGS vs CVT vs AT explained
Not replays but 3rd umpire: New side in Jadeja’s debatable run out - Report
Not replays but 3rd umpire: New side in Jadeja’s debatable run out - Report
Watch: Amid CAA protests, Pranab Mukherjee’s word of caution for Modi govt
Watch: Amid CAA protests, Pranab Mukherjee’s word of caution for Modi govt
trending topics
Pervez MusharrafHTLS 2019Unnao rape caseRealme Buds AirRani MukerjiOnion pricesAssam Citizenship Law ProtestPriyanka ChopraJamia violenceRealme X2

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities