Dindigul , Two persons, including a former temple employee, have been arrested in connection with the theft of valuables from Idumban Temple near Palani and 20.5 sovereigns of molten gold and about 3 kg of silver ingots have been recovered, officials said on Friday.

2 arrested in Palani Idumban temple jewel theft case; molten gold, silver recovered

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Narasimhan, the Executive Officer of Vigneshwara Vagaiyara Temple under the Palani Town Police Station limits, lodged a formal complaint on May 30, 2024, stating that 20.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery and 3 kg of silver articles kept in the EO's office safe were missing.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Following the complaint, special teams were formed under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devaraj, comprising Inspector Thangamuniasamy and Sub-Inspector Chandran, to probe the case from multiple angles.

Addressing the media, Dindigul Superintendent of Police Jeyakumar stated that acting on a tip-off, police apprehended a woman who had previously worked as a computer operator at the temple office and had subsequently been terminated, along with her male associate, identified as Prabakaran.

During interrogation, the duo confessed to stealing the valuables. Police investigations revealed that the theft was carried out gradually over several months between February and May, rather than in a single instance.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The former staff member had gained access to the safe keys kept inside the Executive Officer's bag during office hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The former staff member had gained access to the safe keys kept inside the Executive Officer's bag during office hours. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The stolen gold ornaments and silver items, including a silver spear and armour , had been melted down and sold. Police tracked the locations where the ornaments were disposed of and recovered the melted gold and silver ingots/articles weighing approximately 2.9 to 3 kg, he said.

Both accused have been remanded in custody, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the involvement of others, including those who melted and purchased the stolen valuables.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.