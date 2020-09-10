e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 20 illegal hoardings pulled down along NH-21

20 illegal hoardings pulled down along NH-21

On September 3, Mohali SDM Jagdeep Sehgal issued notices to private building owners

cities Updated: Sep 10, 2020 22:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Mohali administration carried out a drive on Thursday to remove illegal hoardings from NH-21.
Mohali administration carried out a drive on Thursday to remove illegal hoardings from NH-21.(HTphoto)
         

After the Mohali sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) issued notices to private building owners asking them to remove illegal advertisement hoardings at National Highway-21 (from Balongi barrier to VR Punjab mall) within seven days, the district administration on Thursday carried out a drive and pulled down around 20 illegal hoardings along the highway.

On September 3, Mohali SDM Jagdeep Sehgal issued notices to private building owners. Some of the owners removed the hoardings on their own, but most of them did not pull them down.

The drive began at around 11 am and continued till 7 pm on Thursday. The enforcement team of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) carried out the drive in the presence of Naib Tehsildar and the police force.

The Punjab and Haryana high court in 1995 had issued directions to all deputy commissioners to remove hoardings on national as well as state highways as these were not just eyesores but a traffic hazard that could divert motorists’ attention.

Mohali additional deputy commissioner, Aashika Jain said, “The drive went peacefully and we have followed the directions of Punjab and Haryana High court.”

top news
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
‘Why not increase this number’: SC on special courts for tainted lawmakers
‘Why not increase this number’: SC on special courts for tainted lawmakers
‘Excellent discussions’: MEA on meeting between Jaishankar and Russian foreign minister
‘Excellent discussions’: MEA on meeting between Jaishankar and Russian foreign minister
In Shiv Sena Vs Kangana Ranaut, Ayodhya seers’ message for Uddhav Thackeray
In Shiv Sena Vs Kangana Ranaut, Ayodhya seers’ message for Uddhav Thackeray
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
AstraZeneca still aiming for Covid-19 vaccine by year-end, CEO says
AstraZeneca still aiming for Covid-19 vaccine by year-end, CEO says
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroRafale induction LIVECovid-19 casesAnkita Lokhande

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In