e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / 3 booked for poaching seven Himalayan monals in Baijnath

3 booked for poaching seven Himalayan monals in Baijnath

cities Updated: Feb 15, 2020 22:34 IST
Naresh K Thakur
Naresh K Thakur
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
         

Himachal Pradesh forest authorities booked three people for poaching seven Himalayan Monal birds from a village near Baijnath town of Kangra district on Saturday.

The accused are Parakram of Gwaltikker village, and Ram Singh and Suresh Kumar of Suhru Kandral village.

Forest range officer Ravinder Kumar said a team of forest officials patrolling the forests near Uttrala intercepted three people and found seven dead monal birds – three male and four female – in their bags. The poachers were taken to the forest range office and the police were informed.

A case under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, was registered against the accused at Baijnath Police Station.

The monal, which belongs to the pheasant family, is poached for its colourful plumes. It is the national bird of Nepal, where it is known as the ‘danphe’, and the state bird of Uttarakhand. It was also the state bird of Himachal Pradesh until 2007. Its colourful crest is used to decorate caps.

Though hunting the monal (lophophorus impejanus) was banned in Himachal in 1982, there has been little check on its poaching and its plumes are easily available in the market.

Wearing a cap with a monal crest is a tradition in upper reaches of Himachal. Such caps are also gifted on auspicious occasions, especially marriages.

The state government, last month, imposed a complete ban on Himachali caps fitted with the monal’s crest.

As per orders issued by the chief minister’s office, anyone found wearing a cap with a monal’s crest may face up to seven years in jail.

Though, the bird is one of the least concerned species in the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s list of endangered species, the monal is under threat in this part of the Himalayas due to large-scale poaching.

top news
Amit Shah to visit Kolkata in March to decide Bengal civic poll strategy
Amit Shah to visit Kolkata in March to decide Bengal civic poll strategy
Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Arti Singh evicted, Paras leaves with Rs 10 lakh
Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Arti Singh evicted, Paras leaves with Rs 10 lakh
Bus marshal, auto driver, farmer among special invitees to Kejriwal oath ceremony
Bus marshal, auto driver, farmer among special invitees to Kejriwal oath ceremony
‘Don’t worry, one democracy will settle it,’: Jaishankar to US Senator on Kashmir
‘Don’t worry, one democracy will settle it,’: Jaishankar to US Senator on Kashmir
After daughter tests negative for coronavirus, father requests PM to deport her
After daughter tests negative for coronavirus, father requests PM to deport her
Arvind Kejriwal: From disruptor to Delhi’s leader
Arvind Kejriwal: From disruptor to Delhi’s leader
‘Great, but...’: Vijay Mallya to RCB after IPL franchise releases new logo
‘Great, but...’: Vijay Mallya to RCB after IPL franchise releases new logo
‘Much bigger achievement than ODI or T20 WC’: Pujara reveals 2021 target
‘Much bigger achievement than ODI or T20 WC’: Pujara reveals 2021 target
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities