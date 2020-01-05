7-yr-old dies as gate collapses on him

cities

A seven-year-old died in Bhiwandi’s Purna Village after an iron gate collapsed on him on Thursday.

The bungalow, Anand Villa, belongs to Prafulla Khandagale, taluka president of BJP Yuva Morcha and his wife who is the sarpanch of the village. According to the police, the entrance of the bungalow has a huge iron sliding gate.

Speaking about the incident Khandagale said, “ I was away when the incident took place. The boys usually play around the gate and they jump over it. The incident is very unfortunate and we are readily co-operating with the investigation.”

A case of accidental death was registered at the Narpoli police station after the incident.

“As of now, we have registered a case of accidental death as the family of the deceased is not in town and have gone to Nashik for performing the victim’s final rites. They have not lodged any complaint so far. Once they are back we will question them and based on the details we will take action. Also, we have seized the CCTV footages of the spot for evidence,” said M B Shinde, senior police inspector, Narpoli police station.

According to the police, on Thursday around 1.30 pm, a woman inside the bungalow allegedly asked the children playing outside to close the gate.

The deceased, Kanhaiya Dubey, who was having food at his residence nearby, saw other children struggling to close the gate. He then rushed to the spot to help them close the gate. While two of them tried pulling the gate from inside, Kanhaiya and another kid were pulling the gate from outside. While they tried to move the gate, it came out of the sliding and collapsed over Kanhaiya. Police did not reveal the identity of the woman.

“The boy lived in the same neighbourhood. He was having food when he rushed to the spot to help other kids. He suffered severe head injuries as the gate was very heavy. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and was later declared dead,” said Shinde.