e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Sep 10, 2019

Acharya Bhikshu Hospital to get 270 new beds

The new ward — and the increased bed capacity — is likely to become fully functional by December 2020, Kejriwal said, adding that with enhanced capacity and facilities, the hospital will give tough competition to several private hospitals in the city.

cities Updated: Sep 10, 2019 04:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Acharya Bhikshu Hospital to get 270 new beds
Acharya Bhikshu Hospital to get 270 new beds (HT Photo (Representative Image))
         

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday laid the foundation stone for a new block to be constructed at Acharya Bhikshu Hospital in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar. the new block, once ready, will lead to an addition of 270 new beds in the government-run hospital.

“Our motive is to ensure that every citizen, rich or poor, gets equal access to quality health care. I am delighted to announce the expansion of Acharya Bhikshu Hospital. A new block of 270 beds is being constructed here, which will increase the number of beds from 150 to 420,” said Kejriwal.

The new ward — and the increased bed capacity — is likely to become fully functional by December 2020, Kejriwal said, adding that with enhanced capacity and facilities, the hospital will give tough competition to several private hospitals in the city.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 04:12 IST

tags
more from cities
trending topics
Masood AzharVikram landerPrithviraj ChauhanAkshay KumarApple Event 2019Chandrayaan 2Reliance Jio Fiber100 days of Modi 2.0The Sky Is PinkJasprit BumrahSBINarendra ModiJio Fiber ImpactRBSE 12th Supplementary ResultiPhone XR vs iPhone 11Apple iPhone 11
top news
    latest news
      don't miss