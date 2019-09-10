Acharya Bhikshu Hospital to get 270 new beds

cities

Sep 10, 2019

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday laid the foundation stone for a new block to be constructed at Acharya Bhikshu Hospital in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar. the new block, once ready, will lead to an addition of 270 new beds in the government-run hospital.

“Our motive is to ensure that every citizen, rich or poor, gets equal access to quality health care. I am delighted to announce the expansion of Acharya Bhikshu Hospital. A new block of 270 beds is being constructed here, which will increase the number of beds from 150 to 420,” said Kejriwal.

The new ward — and the increased bed capacity — is likely to become fully functional by December 2020, Kejriwal said, adding that with enhanced capacity and facilities, the hospital will give tough competition to several private hospitals in the city.

Sep 10, 2019