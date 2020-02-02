Anti-CAA stir: AMU student leaders bat for protestors in other parts of Aligarh

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 18:51 IST

AGRA Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) seemed to be extending to the other parts of Aligarh as thousands of women continued their protest in Shahjamal Eidgah area.

While the AMU administration denied students’ participation in protests away from the campus, student leaders claimed they were showing solidarity with the anti-CAA protest in Shahjamal area.

“We go to the protest site in Shahjamal area to express solidarity with locals staging protest because we too are against the citizenship law in its present form. We guide people to keep the protest peaceful and stay away from any provocation,” stated M Salman Imtiaz, former president of Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union (AMUSU).

“Our protest against CAA is going on at AMU. Besides this, we are expressing solidarity with other protests going on in the city. As far as we know, no AMU student has been booked in cases registered against protest in Shahjamal area,” he added.

A senior cop supervising the Civil Lines area said the situation at AMU was improving and academics were back on track amidst protest.

AMU vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor had urged students to appear in exams and stop boycotting classes.

Meanwhile, a group of people tried to block the Aligarh-Mathura road in protest against CAA, but the police thwarted the attempt.

An IPS officer from Maharashtra, Abdur Rehman, known for being vocal against CAA, was stopped by the police on his way to Aligarh Muslim University on Sunday and escorted to Lodha police station in Aligarh.

Cops said he had been invited to the university by AMU students staging protest against CAA. Rehman had to return to Delhi when the Aligarh administration and police apprised him about prohibitory orders.

Panel asks AMU students to submit statements by Feb 7

ALIGARH The one-man judicial panel constituted by the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) to probe into violent incidents that rocked the campus in December 2019 has asked students and staffers at the AMU to submit their written statements by February 7, according to an official notification.

The probe is being conducted by retired chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh high court V K Gupta.

As per the notification issued, students and staffers at the AMU should submit their written statements to the probe panel by February 7.

Similarly, a seven-member committee of senior faculty members instituted by AMU vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor to review all the FIRs registered by police against students in connection with anti-CAA protests is also expected to start functioning shortly, AMU spokesman Omar Peerzada said.

The committee is headed by Professor Najam Khalique of the department of community medicine, Peerzada said.

He said the purpose of this committee is to help out the students who have been booked under “false charges”.

“This committee would explore all legal and administrative steps for preventing undue harassment of all innocent students,” he said.

The university was closed early for winter vacations from December 16 last year, a day after students clashed with police during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on campus.

The university was to reopen on January 6, but the vacation was extended owing to persisting tension over the changes in the citizenship law. PTI