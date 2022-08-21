3 policemen arrested for aiding murder accused spend time with woman
The woman companion of murder accused Bachcha Khan travelled from Bengaluru to Dharwad to spend time with him. The entire time the duo was together at the hotel, three policemen stood guard outside.
Three policemen have been arrested and booked in Karnataka for facilitating a murder accused to stay with his woman companion at a hotel in Hubballi. The incident happened following the trial of the accused in Dharwad in connection with the murder of one Irfan Khan, news agency PTI reported citing police.
Accused Bachcha Khan (55) was brought to Dharwad from Ballari for the trial, a police officer said. After producing him in court, the cops who accompanied the accused heeded his request to permit him to spend some time with his companion. Bachcha's woman companion travelled to Dharwad from Bengaluru.
The entire time when the accused was with his companion at the hotel, the policemen stood guard outside.
Later, the Gokul Road Police got to know about the ordeal and raided the hotel in Dharwad. A police officer told PTI that a total of five persons were arrested following the search, which includes Bachcha, his companion and the three cops.
The officer said a departmental inquiry has been launched into the matter. Bachcha has been behind bars for more than 20 years in the aforementioned murder case, the officer added.
Despite odds, officers should set an example: Former bureaucrat
Former secretary in the Central government, Anil Swarup was speaking during a panel discussion on two books authored by him — “Ethical Dilemmas of a Civil Servant” and “No More a Civil Servant” organised at Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow. At the start of service, officers are full of zeal but later they lose enthusiasm, the former bureaucrat said. Officers should remember that whatever the circumstances, they should take the initiative to set an example before other officers, he said.
Ludhiana woman, 6 others booked for abetting husband’s suicide
PAU police on Sunday booked a woman and six members of her family after her 38-year-old husband ended his life by consuming poison. The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the victim's mother, who is a resident of Gurdev Nagar. She stated that the suspects had borrowed ₹3.5 lakh from her son, who had taken the money from someone else.
Car insurer directed to reimburse Ludhiana resident’s theft claim of ₹7.30L
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed United India Insurance Co Limited to reimburse a ₹7.3 lakh claim for the theft of a car and pay ₹7,000 as compensation to a Ludhiana-based complainant. The car was stolen by an unidentified person on October 10, 2018, from outside his house, following which a case was registered with the police. The car was financed and hypothecated with Punjab & Sind Bank for a sum of ₹7,00,000.
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
Amid Nitish for PM buzz, JD(U) to hold national meets on Sept 3 and 4
Amid the growing chorus by the party to back Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar as the prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Janata Dal (United) will hold its national executive and national council meetings in Patna on September 3-4, said a JD(U) functionary. It will be the first meeting since the JD(U) severed ties with the Bhartiya Janata Party and joined hands with the RJD-led Opposition to form the government.
