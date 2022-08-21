3 policemen arrested for aiding murder accused spend time with woman

Three policemen have been arrested and booked in Karnataka for facilitating a murder accused to stay with his woman companion at a hotel in Hubballi. The incident happened following the trial of the accused in Dharwad in connection with the murder of one Irfan Khan, news agency PTI reported citing police.

Accused Bachcha Khan (55) was brought to Dharwad from Ballari for the trial, a police officer said. After producing him in court, the cops who accompanied the accused heeded his request to permit him to spend some time with his companion. Bachcha's woman companion travelled to Dharwad from Bengaluru.

The entire time when the accused was with his companion at the hotel, the policemen stood guard outside.

Later, the Gokul Road Police got to know about the ordeal and raided the hotel in Dharwad. A police officer told PTI that a total of five persons were arrested following the search, which includes Bachcha, his companion and the three cops.

The officer said a departmental inquiry has been launched into the matter. Bachcha has been behind bars for more than 20 years in the aforementioned murder case, the officer added.