500 residents struck by mysterious illness in upscale Bengaluru apartment: Report

At least 500 residents residents of an upscale apartment in Bengluru have been grappling with a mysterious illness. Young children and senior citizens have been particularly affected across 262 families reporting symptoms including vomiting, fever, and stomach cramps. Representational Image

According to The New Indian Express, Brigade Meadows Plumeria, the apartment in question, sources its water from its own borewell, which has raised concerns about potential contamination. Local doctors have diagnosed the illness as gastroenteritis, though the exact cause remains unclear. Water samples tested at various labs have yielded conflicting results, the report added.

A government lab's report showed that water in five out of six tanks was found to be safe. However, one tank, which supplies water to a specific block, was found to contain E. coli. The water supply from this tank has been halted, and the tank has since been cleaned thoroughly.

Further investigation is underway.

(Also Read: Bengaluru man attacks flatmate's pet cat after it defecates in room, booked: Report)

DK Shivakumar warns of action over poor water quality

Earlier this year, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar issued a warning to officials that strict action will be taken if the quality of potable water is not maintained.

In a letter to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner, Bengaluru Zilla Panchayat CEO, and BWSSB Chairman, the Deputy CM said that officials will be held responsible in case of any water-borne diseases.

DK Shivakumar said, "All officials concerned must ensure quality potable water to the people of Bengaluru. The officials will be held responsible for any action in case of any water-borne diseases."

He further directed the officials to inspect all the drinking water units and ensure their hygienic functioning.

"There are reports of water-borne diseases due to water contamination from many parts of the state. The issue was discussed in a conference call between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DCs. In this backdrop, officials must inspect all the drinking water units and ensure their hygienic functioning. Frequent tests must be conducted for any water contamination," read the letter.

(Also Read: RCB launches multilingual strategy with Kannada focus amid backlash over Hindi posts)