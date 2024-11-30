RCB launches multilingual strategy with Kannada focus amid backlash over Hindi posts

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), one of the most popular teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has taken a significant step toward expanding its fan engagement by embracing a bold multilingual content strategy. RCB launched a dedicated Kannada Instagram page on Karnataka Rajyotsava.(Instagram)

As part of this initiative, the team launched a dedicated Kannada Instagram page on Karnataka Rajyotsava, marking its commitment to deepening ties with its local fanbase. The page saw an overwhelming response, amassing over 1.6 lakh followers within a month of its launch.

Building on its roots in Karnataka, RCB aims to make player stories and team updates more accessible to cricket lovers through content in regional languages. The move also aligns with a broader strategy to connect with fans nationwide by celebrating linguistic diversity. In addition to Kannada, RCB plans to introduce Hindi and Telugu content in 2025, followed by Malayalam, Punjabi, and Bengali by 2026.

Speaking on the initiative, Rajesh V Menon, Vice President and Head of RCB, said, “As we have seen, RCB is always a fixture of conversation, and it is only a testament to how much this franchise resonates with its supporters. Our fans care deeply about our core values and feel personally connected. Their support truly humbles us, and we remain committed to keeping fans at the heart of everything we do. At RCB, we believe in embracing the challenger spirit. We need to make the change we want to, push further, and go beyond what others are willing to do—never settle, but spot opportunities for positive, inclusive change and progress. Because we believe greatness comes to those bold enough to challenge the status quo. I am confident our fans will love and embrace this inclusive initiative, which brings alive the true spirit of RCB of being Born in Bangalore, to thrill the entire nation.”

Using advanced AI technology, RCB plans to dub over 1,000 videos annually, ensuring seamless and natural content delivery in regional languages. The strategy reflects the growing demand for regional content, with recent reports highlighting its dominance in India’s digital landscape.

Why now?

This move comes amid backlash from local fans, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) faces criticism for posting content in Hindi on their new social media vertical aimed at Hindi-speaking audiences.

Many fans questioned why RCB is using Hindi for its social media posts, arguing that teams like Delhi Capitals or Rajasthan Royals do not post in Kannada for their followers.

Local supporters expressed disappointment, urging the franchise to prioritize Kannada and its regional roots.

