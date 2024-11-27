Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RCB's Hindi social media posts spark outrage among local fans: ‘Where is Kannada?’

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Nov 27, 2024 11:29 AM IST

RCB fans are asking when teams like Delhi Capitals or Rajasthan Royals refrain from writing their posts in Kannada, why the RCB is using Hindi language.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru is facing a backlash from its local fans for writing X posts in Hindi in their new social media vertical for Hindi fans. The fans are asking when teams like Delhi Capitals or Rajasthan Royals refrain from writing their posts in Kannada, why the RCB is using Hindi language for their social media.

The issue started when RCB announced their new team in social media after a mega auction which was recently conducted.
The issue started when RCB announced their new team in social media after a mega auction which was recently conducted.

Also Read - Bengaluru weather: City likely to see light drizzles, temperature expected to dip further

What are fans saying?

The issue started when RCB announced their new team in social media after a mega auction which was recently conducted. In a separate post, the X handle Royal Challengers Bengaluru Hindi shared writings in Hindi and in one of the posts, Virat Kohli was seen addressing its fans after the new team.

A user said, “As a proud Kannadiga and Bengaluru-based RCB fan, it’s disheartening to see our franchise using Hindi in their social media posts. Bengaluru represents Kannada culture and language, and RCB should respect this by prioritizing Kan-Eng in their communication.”

 

A second user said, “You are no more a Kannadiga team. Shame on you. Does Delhi Challengers tweet in Kannada? Why are you tweeting in Hindi? Kumble & Dravid were right - you’re abusing the Bengaluru name, you’re neither Bengaluru in strength nor spirit. Kannadigas will show you your place.”

Also Read - Man kills his girlfriend in Bengaluru hotel, stays with dead body overnight: Report

However, some people were in an opinion that Hindi page is needed for Hindi-speaking fans as RCB has fans across the nation. A user wrote, “Hindi page for RCB team is much needed to reach north Indian RCB supporters. Some think that this is a Hindi imposition on them, but the fact is RCB is celebrated across India, not only in Karnataka.”

Meanwhile, the RCB team has launched another social media vertical earlier called Royal Challengers Bengaluru Kannada which has posts written only in Kannada. The main RCB social media handle also shares Kannada posts once in a while, along with English posts.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On