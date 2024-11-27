RCB's Hindi social media posts spark outrage among local fans: ‘Where is Kannada?’

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru is facing a backlash from its local fans for writing X posts in Hindi in their new social media vertical for Hindi fans. The fans are asking when teams like Delhi Capitals or Rajasthan Royals refrain from writing their posts in Kannada, why the RCB is using Hindi language for their social media. The issue started when RCB announced their new team in social media after a mega auction which was recently conducted.

What are fans saying?

The issue started when RCB announced their new team in social media after a mega auction which was recently conducted. In a separate post, the X handle Royal Challengers Bengaluru Hindi shared writings in Hindi and in one of the posts, Virat Kohli was seen addressing its fans after the new team.

A user said, “As a proud Kannadiga and Bengaluru-based RCB fan, it’s disheartening to see our franchise using Hindi in their social media posts. Bengaluru represents Kannada culture and language, and RCB should respect this by prioritizing Kan-Eng in their communication.”

A second user said, “You are no more a Kannadiga team. Shame on you. Does Delhi Challengers tweet in Kannada? Why are you tweeting in Hindi? Kumble & Dravid were right - you’re abusing the Bengaluru name, you’re neither Bengaluru in strength nor spirit. Kannadigas will show you your place.”

However, some people were in an opinion that Hindi page is needed for Hindi-speaking fans as RCB has fans across the nation. A user wrote, “Hindi page for RCB team is much needed to reach north Indian RCB supporters. Some think that this is a Hindi imposition on them, but the fact is RCB is celebrated across India, not only in Karnataka.”

Meanwhile, the RCB team has launched another social media vertical earlier called Royal Challengers Bengaluru Kannada which has posts written only in Kannada. The main RCB social media handle also shares Kannada posts once in a while, along with English posts.