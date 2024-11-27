Bengaluru weather: City likely to see light drizzles, temperature expected to dip further

Bengaluru is experiencing an early onset of winter, with a chilly breeze sweeping through the city. Adding to the cold, some areas are also likely to experience light drizzles. The weather in Bengaluru is expected to remain cool and rainy throughout the week.(PTI)

Also Read - Man kills his girlfriend in Bengaluru hotel, stays with dead body overnight: Report

What IMD says?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is expected to witness more rainfall from Wednesday, as a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclone. The cyclone will move towards Tamil Nadu, skirting the Sri Lankan coast over the next two days.

Bengaluru and surrounding districts, including Kolar, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Ramanagara, Mandya, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Kodagu, and Hassan, are predicted to receive moderate rain or isolated thundershowers on November 27 and the following days. The weather forecast for Bengaluru includes cloudy skies and hazy conditions, with intermittent rainfall likely to continue over the coming days.

On Wednesday, the forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.71 °C and 22.51 °C, respectively in the city. The AQI in Bengaluru today is 170.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Residents are advised to brace for a wet and chilly season ahead, with both rain and plummeting temperatures making their mark on the city.

Also Read - Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar hints about Cabinet reshuffle on cards in Karnataka

As winter strengthens, the IMD has warned that Bengaluru could see further dips in temperature, potentially dropping as low as 12°C in the near future. The chill is expected to intensify further in December and January, marking a harsh winter for the city. Bengaluru is already recording temperatures under 20°C with chilly weather during nights and early in the morning.

CS Patil, Director of IMD Bengaluru, attributed this year’s colder conditions to La Niña, a climate phenomenon characterized by lower-than-average surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean. La Niña often influences global weather patterns, leading to colder winters in parts of India, including Bengaluru.