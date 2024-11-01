Bengaluru Traffic Police distributes 'learn Kannada' cards to auto drivers for passengers on Karnataka Rajyotsava

The Bengaluru Traffic Police grandly celebrated Karnataka Rajyostava Day by distributing cards that teach Kannada to non-Kannadigas while commuting in auto rickshaws. Over 5,000 auto rickshaws in Bengaluru will have these handy cards that teach basic Kannada for daily commuting. The card has Kannada lines like ‘Ille idini eradu nimisha bande (I am right here, will be there in two minutes), Nane tumba urgent ide dayavittu bega banni (I am in some urgency please come fast) which will make the lives of non-Kannadigas easy and inclusive in Bengaluru.

Here is the video

In a viral video, traffic police wearing dual-coloured shawls were seen distributing these cards to all auto-rickshaw drivers. In an X post, Bengaluru Traffic Police said, “This Kannada Rajyotsava, BTP is proud to introduce a small step towards promoting the Kannada language! Look out for #LearnKannada messages on 5000 autos across the city. Embrace the language, embrace the culture.”

A driver named Ajmal Sultan gained popularity a few weeks ago after he started this initiative to bridge a gap between Kannadigas and non-Kannadigas living in Bengaluru. He also took this mission online, sharing lessons on social media platforms. His Instagram account, which turned out to be popular since the viral post, featured reels where he shares Kannada language lessons with his growing number of followers.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru’s Namma Metro stepped up and decided to teach basic Kannada to communicate while commuting for non-Kannadigas. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) has posted a video with basic translations with simple Kannada words.

People across the state are lavishly celebrating Karnataka Rajyotsava Day, and the state government is also conducting the official event at Bengaluru’s Vidhana Soudha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished all the people of Karnataka on its formation day and said he is fond of the state's culture and people.