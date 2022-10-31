After Morbi tragedy, Congress leader's concern for Karnataka's hanging bridges

Karnataka Congress spokesperson Nivedith Alva has asked the state government to run a precautionary safety check at all hanging bridges in Karnataka after the Morbi tragedy in Gujarat where 134 people have died so far. He also urged the government to especially monitor hanging bridges in the coastal Karnataka region as it tends to receive heavy rainfall throughout the year.

Alva tweeted, “I would urge the state administration to urgently get all steel hanging bridges in Karnataka evaluated for their safety & ensure that basic maintenance is being carried out. This is required across Karnataka, especially in coastal areas that see very heavy rain.”

@CMofKarnataka — Nivedith Alva (@nivedithalva) October 31, 2022

The ruling BJP is yet to respond to the request of the Congress leader.

After the Morbi bridge collapse, around 200 personnel were deployed overnight as the teams of the NDRF, Indian Army and Indian Navy carried out rescue operations.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai paid his condolences to the families of those who died in the mishap.

He tweeted, "Saddened at the mishap in Gujarat's #Morbi where some people have died & some injured as a cable bridge on Machchhu River collapsed. Gujarat CM @Bhupendrapbjp is closely monitoring rescue operations. May the injured have a speedy recovery. My condolences to the bereaved families. (Sic)"

