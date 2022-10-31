Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / After Morbi tragedy, Congress leader's concern for Karnataka's hanging bridges

After Morbi tragedy, Congress leader's concern for Karnataka's hanging bridges

bengaluru news
Published on Oct 31, 2022 04:50 PM IST

He also urged the government to especially monitor hanging bridges in the coastal Karnataka region as it tends to receive heavy rainfall throughout the year.

Karnataka Congress spokesperson Nivedith Alva has asked the state government to run a precautionary safety check at all hanging bridges in Karnataka. (Picture for representation)
Karnataka Congress spokesperson Nivedith Alva has asked the state government to run a precautionary safety check at all hanging bridges in Karnataka. (Picture for representation)
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Karnataka Congress spokesperson Nivedith Alva has asked the state government to run a precautionary safety check at all hanging bridges in Karnataka after the Morbi tragedy in Gujarat where 134 people have died so far. He also urged the government to especially monitor hanging bridges in the coastal Karnataka region as it tends to receive heavy rainfall throughout the year.

Alva tweeted, “I would urge the state administration to urgently get all steel hanging bridges in Karnataka evaluated for their safety & ensure that basic maintenance is being carried out. This is required across Karnataka, especially in coastal areas that see very heavy rain.”

The ruling BJP is yet to respond to the request of the Congress leader.

After the Morbi bridge collapse, around 200 personnel were deployed overnight as the teams of the NDRF, Indian Army and Indian Navy carried out rescue operations.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai paid his condolences to the families of those who died in the mishap.

He tweeted, "Saddened at the mishap in Gujarat's #Morbi where some people have died & some injured as a cable bridge on Machchhu River collapsed. Gujarat CM @Bhupendrapbjp is closely monitoring rescue operations. May the injured have a speedy recovery. My condolences to the bereaved families. (Sic)"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka
bengaluru karnataka

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out