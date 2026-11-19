Bengaluru, DIDAC India 2026 and DIDAC Skills 2026, an exhibition and conference on education and skills, will be held in Bengaluru from November 25 to 27, the organisers said.

AI, skills in focus as Bengaluru to host DIDAC India 2026 from Nov 25

The event will bring together educators, policymakers, technology innovators and industry leaders to discuss the future of learning, artificial intelligence and workforce development.

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The three-day event will focus on the role of AI, digital technology and skill development in transforming education, preparing students for emerging job opportunities and building a future-ready workforce.

"Bengaluru's emergence as a global AI and innovation hub shows what's possible when education, industry, and policy come together with vision. DIDAC India 2026 will build on this momentum, bringing the world's leading thinkers and practitioners to Bengaluru to shape a workforce ready for AI and the future," Aditya Gupta, CEO of India Didactics Association, said.

He said the event aimed to facilitate partnerships and outcomes that would help India strengthen its position in global education and skills development.

The event will cover the entire education and workforce development ecosystem, spanning early education, schools, universities, technical and vocational training, industrial and corporate skills, and lifelong learning.

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{{^usCountry}} Discussions will focus on AI literacy, teacher empowerment, curriculum transformation, institutional preparedness, digital infrastructure, vocational training and holistic skill development. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Discussions will focus on AI literacy, teacher empowerment, curriculum transformation, institutional preparedness, digital infrastructure, vocational training and holistic skill development. {{/usCountry}}

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Sessions will also address the need for educational institutions to strengthen digital infrastructure, train faculty and adopt emerging technologies responsibly.

More than 500 global brands are expected to showcase advancements in AI-powered and adaptive learning, generative AI tools, assessment platforms, classroom management solutions, robotics, coding, STEM, augmented and virtual reality-based learning, digital laboratories, and technical and vocational education.

The programme will feature international exhibitors, conference sessions and DIDAC Academy workshops, with discussions on responsible technology adoption, modernising assessments, teacher training and preparing students for changing workforce requirements, the organisers said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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