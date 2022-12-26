Alcohol Lovers Association demands from Bommai govt: 'Insurance, kids' quota'

A newly formed association in Karnataka ‘Alcohol Lovers Association’ put out a list of demands, including each bottle should be insured with one lakh rupees, from the state government. The association members even complained that they have been ignored by the state government for a long time now.

At a press conference in Karnataka’s Haasan, a representative of the association said, “We (alcohol lovers) contribute 30 per cent to the government's income and we are being ignored for a longer time. Hence, we listed out a few demands to the government that will benefit our families and us.”

Raising their demands, one of the association members said, “Each bottle should be insured with one lakh rupees, in case of the death of a consumer. A special corporation needs to be set up for alcoholics in the state and the government must provide one lakh houses every year to us. The government should also bear the cost of our liver treatment including liver surgery and regular health checkups must be conducted at taluk level.”

The association further asked the government to provide reservations for their children in schools. “Our children are likely to be raised with disturbances due to our habits, hence 10 per cent seats in government hostels must be reserved for them in the state. This will help the children to study without any disturbances,” the member said.

