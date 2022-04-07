Al-Qaeda video shows unseen hand in hijab row, says Jnanendra
Statements made by Al-Qaeda chief on hijab row lend credence to the suspicion that ‘unseen hands’ were working to provoke youngsters in the state, Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra said on Wednesday.
In an 8.43-minute video clip released by As-Sahab, the official media wing of terror outfit Al-Qaeda, chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri showered praises on Karnataka college student Muskan Khan for shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ slogans to counter a group of boys who were chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ in her college early February. Muskan’s actions were seen as one of the flashpoints of the hijab controversy.
“We have been saying this from the beginning, and the High Court too during the hijab verdict had suggested the possibility of some unseen hands behind the hijab row...now it is proved, because Al-Qaeda people are now releasing videos,” Jnanendra said, in response to a question on Zawahiri praising Muskaan.
“How things are happening, what is the link. All these things are being looked into by the police...they will find out,” he added.
Jnanendra said that intelligence agencies were now investigating further to prove the link and that the Union and state home departments were monitoring the developments.
Condemning the statement by a terror group about the internal matters, higher education minister C N Ashwath Narayan said, “Action will be taken against organisations and people linked to them”.
Meanwhile, distancing himself from the video statement, Muskan’s father termed the comments of the terror outfit’s leader as “wrong” and said he and his family were living peacefully in India.
Noting that such incidents are disturbing the peace, he said the police and state government can initiate an inquiry to ascertain the truth.
“We don’t know anything about it (video), we don’t know who he is. I saw him today for the first time. He has said something in Arabic.....We are all living here with love and trust like brothers,” Mohammad Hussain Khan told reporters in response to a question on Zawahiri’s video.
Queried on Zawahiri praising Muskan, he said, “People say whatever they want....this is unnecessarily causing trouble. We are living peacefully in our country. We don’t want him to talk about us, as he is not related to us... it is wrong. It is an attempt to create division among us.”
In the video, Al-Zawahiri stated that Indian Muslims should “react to this oppression”.
“...we must shake off the delusions that confound us... we must stop being deceived by the mirage of the pagan Hindu democracy of India, which, to begin with, was never more than a tool to oppress Muslims,” said Zawahiri.
The hijab controversy first started at a government school in the Udupi district when six students were barred from entering classrooms because of wearing hijab. A petition was then filed in the Karnataka high court, challenging the Udupi Government PU College’s decision.
A full bench, headed by chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, on March 15 held that Quran does not mandate the wearing of hijab for Muslim women and that the attire “at the most is a means to gain access to public places” and a “measure of social security”, but “not a religious end in itself” in its 129-page judgment.
-
Karnataka Police ask mosques not to violate noise pollution rule
Mosques in Karnataka have started receiving notices from the police to use their loudspeakers within the permissible decibel levels. The Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood has directed all the police commissioners, inspectors general of police and the superintendents of police to check violation of noise pollution rules by 'religious institutions', pubs, night clubs and other institutions and at functions.
-
MNNIT student lands ₹1.18 cr job with Amazon
The state's lone NIT—Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology-Allahabad's—BTech (Computer Science and Engineering) final year student Lokesh Raj Singhi has earned laurels for the institute. Lokesh has bagged a coveted job as a 'Graduate Software Development Engineer' with Amazon Dublin at an impressive annual of package of ₹1.18 crore. He will be formally joining the firm in August 2022.
-
Delhi Metro moves to keep monkeys at bay
The Delhi Metro is trying to tackle a monkey problem that has bogged down its stations for over two decades now. And it hopes signage that asks people not to feed or lure monkeys, and deploying staffers armed with bamboo sticks, will keep simians away from its stations, especially in areas surrounded by green spaces or the Ridge, Delhi's green lungs.
-
IRP/Border Battalion recruitment: CAT directs govt to submit response in 1st week of May
JAMMU : Apni Party's legal cell provincial president advocate Vikram Rathore has taken up a legal fight for the fulfilment of the rights of IRP/Borer Battalion aspirants by filing an application in the Jammu bench of the CAT seeking justice for the applicants. “Some applicants, who approached CAT, had filled forms in offline and online mode. But their physical test was not conducted. In January 2020, they were issued admit cards,” he said.
-
Positivity rate uptick in Delhi largely due to focused testing: Experts allay fears
Even as the Covid-19 test positivity rate in Delhi stayed above 1% for the third straight day on Wednesday, health experts allayed fears and said the numbers merited little concern, attributing the minor uptick to lesser, more targeted testing, even as the Capital has shed all pandemic-related restrictions, including the mask mandate. Delhi added 126 cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, with 1.12% of the tested samples returning positive samples.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics