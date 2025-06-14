Amazon enters quick commerce race with ‘Now’ service in Bengaluru, targets rapid expansion: Report

Amazon has officially stepped into the ultra-fast delivery space with the launch of its quick commerce platform, Amazon Now, in select parts of Bengaluru, reported Moneycontrol. The service is currently live in three pin codes, marking the tech giant’s formal entry into a sector dominated by Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart. Amazon is also reportedly planning to broaden its footprint across more Bengaluru neighbourhoods in the coming weeks. (REUTERS)

The rollout follows a pilot project that began in December 2024 and reflects Amazon’s growing focus on tapping into India’s evolving demand for near-instant delivery of groceries and daily-use items. Unlike traditional e-commerce models that promise one to two-day shipping, quick commerce caters to consumers looking for deliveries within 10 to 30 minutes.

'Amazon Now' to be available across Bengaluru soon

Amazon is also reportedly planning to broaden its footprint across more Bengaluru neighbourhoods in the coming weeks, before taking the service to other major cities across India. The move is seen as a strategic effort to regain ground in a segment where Amazon has gradually lost market share to nimble quick commerce rivals.

Quick commerce is no longer a niche — it’s fast becoming the preferred choice for urban consumers. A joint report by Flipkart and Bain & Company revealed that in 2024, quick commerce platforms accounted for over 66% of online grocery purchases and about 10% of total e-commerce spending in India. This rapid adoption is beginning to eat into the business of legacy players like Amazon and Flipkart, who traditionally relied on slower but broader delivery models.

Amazon’s launch of Now is a clear signal that it is ready to compete head-on with platforms that are reshaping how Indians shop for everyday needs.

The choice of Bengaluru for Amazon Now’s debut is no coincidence. The city has become the testing ground for most quick commerce players, thanks to its dense urban layout, tech-savvy population, high smartphone penetration, and willingness to adopt new consumer trends early. With a strong base of working professionals and a culture of convenience-first consumption, Bengaluru offers the ideal conditions for ultra-fast delivery services to scale.