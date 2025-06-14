Bengaluru climbs to 14th spot in Global Startup Ecosystem Rankings 2025

Bengaluru has jumped seven spots to secure the 14th position in the Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2025, marking a significant rise in its global standing as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship. Bengaluru’s leap was largely powered by four major exits exceeding $1 billion in 2024.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to a report by news agency PTI, the annual report, prepared by Startup Genome, was released on June 12 at VivaTech, Europe’s largest startup and tech conference, being held in Paris.

Globally, Silicon Valley retains its top rank, followed by New York City, London, and Tel Aviv, with Boston and Beijing tied at fifth place, the report added.

According to Startup Genome, Bengaluru’s leap was largely powered by four major exits exceeding $1 billion in 2024, with Swiggy.com alone valued at $12 billion. The report also notes the city’s momentum in AI and Big Data, ranking it #5 globally in that category.

What Priyank Kharge said

Karnataka’s IT & BT Minister Priyank Kharge said the report highlights a shifting innovation landscape, with emerging Asian and mid-sized hubs making substantial gains. "Bengaluru's leap cements its transition from a 'rising star' to a top-tier global startup hub, placing it shoulder-to-shoulder with global leaders like Paris (#12), Philadelphia (#13), and **Seattle (#15),” he noted in a statement.

The minister attributed the city’s rise to a combination of high-value exits, a thriving Deep Tech and AI ecosystem, sectoral consistency, progressive policy, and public investment, alongside a world-class tech talent pool.

Startup Genome’s 13th annual report is based on data from over five million companies across 350+ cities, and ranks the Top 40 global ecosystems and Top 100 emerging ecosystems. It also analyses innovation trends, investment flows, and policy frameworks worldwide.

In Bengaluru, Fintech, Life Sciences, and Cleantech were identified as standout sectors thanks to a dense talent pool, strong infrastructure, and robust startup activity.

The Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), which partnered with Startup Genome, pointed to the city’s structural advantages: successful startup scale-ups like Flipkart and Swiggy, major fundraises like Zepto’s $350 million round in 2024, and government investments including $48 million in deep tech and Fund of Funds initiatives.

New government-backed initiatives such as ELEVATE 2024 and the Karnataka Accelerator Network are also supporting the state’s ambitions to become a global innovation leader.

“Bengaluru’s dynamic startup ecosystem, backed by strong government support, global capital, and rising sectors like manufacturing, is propelling Karnataka onto the global map as a premier destination for innovation and entrepreneurship,” said Prashanth Prakash, Chairman of the Startup Vision Group and Founding Partner at Accel.

In a parallel development, Pune made a notable jump in the Emerging Ecosystems Ranking (Top 100), climbing from the 91–100 range in 2024 to the 41–50 range this year. The city saw a major exit with FirstCry.com being acquired for $2.8 billion.

(With PTI inputs)