Amit Shah should look at BSY before harping on dynastic politics: Kumaraswamy

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Feb 24, 2023 08:44 PM IST

During an interactive session in Bengaluru on Thursday, Shah had said the JD(S) is a dynastic party.

Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for making sarcastic remarks on dynastic politics in JD(S).

The JD(S) second-in-command pointed out at the dynastic politics prevailing in the Karnataka unit of BJP where former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and his sons are holding key positions in the saffron party.

"You can't find anyone in their family who doesn't contest polls. Everyone wants to contest polls and lead Karnataka. I don't understand as to who runs the house," Shah had quipped.

"We should felicitate Amit Shah for his concern for our house as to who will run our household matters. He should have asked the same to Yediyurappa once... Probably, he (Yediyurappa) would have answered," Kumaraswamy told reporters at Theerthahalli in Shivamogga district.

Kumaraswamy charged that Shah lectured others keeping Yediyurappa beside him.

"Yediyurappa has two sons and both are in politics. Then, who in his family is taking care of household works?" the JD(S) leader wondered.

Kumaraswamy also took objection over Shah's comment that every vote to the JD(S) would eventually go to the Congress. Assembly polls in the state are due by May.

bengaluru karnataka
