An entire office set inside a Bengaluru coffee shop: Internet is amused
Instead of laptops, a desktop-set up at the coffee shop came as a surprise as some offices remain closed due to the flooding.
The working population in Bengaluru is slowly returning to offices but few people are still continuing to work remotely with the flood water yet to recede in few parts of India's tech hub. Interestingly, a group was spotted working from a coffee shop in the city. But what was so unusual about this? Well, instead of laptops, a desktop-set up at the coffee shop came as a surprise as some offices remain closed due to the flooding.
While the Internet found it funny, some people also lauded the dedication. Sanket Sahu, a Bengaluru entrepreneur, shared a picture and wrote: “I just saw a group working from the Third Wave Coffee with ‘a full-fledged desktop setup’ because their offices are flooded (sic)."
Many people were amused about moving a full-fledged working setup to a coffee shop. A user wrote: “The dedication you must have to carry a monitor and a whole CPU to the coffee shop(Sic)”
Some users, however, had a different set of views. There were some who called out the toxic workplace culture. “If the coffee shop is going to look as high strung and stressful as the office, what's the point even? I still prefer a cafe masquerading as a place to work rather than a co-working space masquerading as a cafe.(Sic)” wrote a user.
Another user wrote: “I don’t think we should be romanticizing this. This is actually sad.(Sic)
Visuals of flooding in parts of Bengaluru recently had caught the entire nation's attention. Now, a similar situation has been reported in Pune.
-
Chhattisgarh: Seven persons die after bus rams into stationary truck in Korba
In a tragic incident, seven people were killed and three others injured when their bus rammed into a stationary truck in Korba district of Chhattisgarh on Monday, police said. Superintendent of police, Korba, Santosh Singh, in a statement said the incident took place at around 4am at Madai Ghat under Bango police station. The bus was carrying passengers from Korba to Raipur. Seven bus passengers died on the spot and three others suffered injuries.
-
Delhi Police's dig at Pak cricketers in road safety tweet- ‘...Dekh ke chalo’
A road safety tweet by the Delhi Police, which is now trending on social media, takes a dig at the Pakistan cricket team for dropping a catch in the Asia cup finals. The tweet captures the hit and miss of players - Asif Ali and Shadab Khan - as they bump into each other to drop a sitter with the song 'ae bhai, zara dekh ke chalo' playing in the background.
-
Bengaluru : AAP slams BJP over irregularities in Rajkaluve development
After the silicon valley of India, Bengaluru, reeled under severe waterlogging, as incessant heavy rainfall lashed the city, Aam Aadmi Party President of Mahadevpura Constituency slammed BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali and said that the latter should answer the submerging of the areas including the irregularities in the development of Rajkaluve. Locals in Bengaluru continued to bear the brunt of severe waterlogging due to heavy rain in the region.
-
PM Modi in Noida today | Traffic police issues advisory for commuters
In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Noida on Monday, the city's traffic police has issued an advisory for daily commuters to avoid any disruption in vehicular movement. Various diversions on the Delhi-Greater Noida Expressway route have been placed as PM Modi will inaugurate the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit , being organised at India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida at 10:30am.
-
Shocking videos capture Pune rain wrath amid snarls, power cuts
Days after Bengaluru rain captured the nation's attention with alarming visuals of waterlogged roads and rainwater inside homes, Pune was in focus on Sunday after a brief spell of heavy downpour. Over 50 mm of rain was received in parts of the city in nearly an hour on Sunday evening. Multiple videos emerged on Twitter that captured the rain wrath. (sic)” tweeted Prafful Sarda.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics