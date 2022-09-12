An entire office set inside a Bengaluru coffee shop: Internet is amused

The working population in Bengaluru is slowly returning to offices but few people are still continuing to work remotely with the flood water yet to recede in few parts of India's tech hub. Interestingly, a group was spotted working from a coffee shop in the city. But what was so unusual about this? Well, instead of laptops, a desktop-set up at the coffee shop came as a surprise as some offices remain closed due to the flooding.

While the Internet found it funny, some people also lauded the dedication. Sanket Sahu, a Bengaluru entrepreneur, shared a picture and wrote: “I just saw a group working from the Third Wave Coffee with ‘a full-fledged desktop setup’ because their offices are flooded (sic)."

I just saw a group working from the Third Wave Coffee with "a full-fledged desktop setup" because their offices are flooded 🤯@peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/35ooB1TOqU — Sanket Sahu (@sanketsahu) September 7, 2022

Many people were amused about moving a full-fledged working setup to a coffee shop. A user wrote: “The dedication you must have to carry a monitor and a whole CPU to the coffee shop(Sic)”

The dedication you must have to carry a monitor and a whole CPU to the coffee shop 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/8D9206OmDx — Rosh 🌻 (@RockbottomRo) September 7, 2022

Some users, however, had a different set of views. There were some who called out the toxic workplace culture. “If the coffee shop is going to look as high strung and stressful as the office, what's the point even? I still prefer a cafe masquerading as a place to work rather than a co-working space masquerading as a cafe.(Sic)” wrote a user.

If the coffee shop is going to look as high strung and stressful as the office, what's the point even. I still prefer a cafe masquerading as a place to work than a co-working space masquerading as a cafe. https://t.co/lEYltNH3h3 — Tyag (@tyags6) September 8, 2022

Another user wrote: “I don’t think we should be romanticizing this. This is actually sad.(Sic)

Visuals of flooding in parts of Bengaluru recently had caught the entire nation's attention. Now, a similar situation has been reported in Pune.

