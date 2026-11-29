Bengaluru, The ASHA workers on Sunday finally called off their thirteen-day-long agitation upon receiving a written note from the Karnataka government regarding a ₹2,000 increase in their monthly honorarium.

ASHA workers call off protest following written note from K'taka govt on increase in honorarium more less

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Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had announced a ₹2,000 increase in the monthly honorarium on Saturday, with the revised amount taking effect from January 1, 2027, following discussions with a delegation of protesting ASHA workers.

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However, not satisfied with the announcement, the health workers decided to continue their indefinite round-the-clock protest, after initially calling off their nearly two-week strike.

Following this, on Sunday, the government released an official note from the Chief Minister's Secretary to the Principal Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department regarding the enhancement of the honorarium for ASHA workers.

The note stated that on November 28, the Chief Minister held a detailed meeting with ASHA workers' representatives and discussed their demands, and during the meeting, it was decided to increase the monthly honorarium by ₹2,000.

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{{^usCountry}} "The date of implementation for the enhancement was discussed separately. The Chief Minister considered their request positively and decided that the enhanced honorarium would be applicable effective January 1, 2027. Following this decision, ASHA workers' representatives thanked the Chief Minister and agreed to withdraw their protest," it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The date of implementation for the enhancement was discussed separately. The Chief Minister considered their request positively and decided that the enhanced honorarium would be applicable effective January 1, 2027. Following this decision, ASHA workers' representatives thanked the Chief Minister and agreed to withdraw their protest," it said. {{/usCountry}}

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"In view of the above, I am directed to instruct that the necessary process for increasing the monthly honorarium of ASHA workers by ₹2,000, effective January 1, 2027, be initiated on priority," it added.

Upon receiving this official written note regarding their key demand, the ASHA workers decided to call off their agitation.

"The government has responded positively to several key demands of the ASHA workers. We had detailed discussions with the Chief Minister and Health Minister yesterday and several rounds of discussions with officials before that. Since we finally have the written note from the government fulfilling our demand, we have called off the protest," D Nagalakshmi, State Secretary of Karnataka Joint ASHA Workers' Association, told reporters.

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She thanked everyone who supported the ASHA workers' agitation, as well as Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Health Minister U T Khader for their cooperation.

"All these days ASHA workers used to get ₹8,000 to 9,000 in hand per month, and after this agitation, they will get about ₹11,000 to 12,000 per month, with a ₹2,000 hike in their monthly honorarium and assurance that the team-based incentive will be paid fully. There is also an assurance from the government for a further hike in the next budget," she added.

Nagalakshmi further noted that the Health Minister has assured a decision on their remaining demands by December 10, following necessary discussions.

"Considering all this, we have called off our agitation, and we thank everyone who made this successful," she added.

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The health workers under the aegis of the Karnataka State Joint ASHA Workers' Association launched an indefinite protest at Freedom Park here on November 17. Their actual demand was for the State government to fix their monthly honorarium at ₹15,000 and fulfil their pending demands.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.