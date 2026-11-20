Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said that his government decided to confiscate the book that allegedly insults Basaveshwara due to protests and the possibility of a disturbance to peace, while terming the 12th-century social reformer's "footsteps" a model for the entire country.

Basavanna's footsteps model for entire country: D K Shivakumar

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Amid protests by the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, the state Cabinet on Thursday decided to confiscate copies of the book 'Basava Mantapa' and initiate legal action against its US-based author Ravi Hanj and publisher-journalist Vishweshwar Bhat.

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"This is an issue that has brought great dishonour to the entire Karnataka. We call Basavanna the cultural leader, and our government has been adopting his every principle and teaching," Shivakumar told reporters here.

"His footsteps are a model for the entire country. His statue has also been installed in Delhi. Efforts are being made to ensure that people follow his principles and teachings in every village, every household, school and office," he said.

Alleging that certain sections of the media and miscreants were attempting to create divisions and animosity between communities, the CM said that his ministerial colleagues and the Basava Samiti had submitted a letter to him regarding the developments, which the cabinet discussed at length.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the discussion, the cabinet issued directions to confiscate the book and decided to initiate legal action against those involved, Shivakumar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the discussion, the cabinet issued directions to confiscate the book and decided to initiate legal action against those involved, Shivakumar said. {{/usCountry}}

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"The government will take legal action against everyone behind this. Leaders from various political parties have also spoken to me about the issue," he said.

Shivakumar further said the government had noticed the possibility of more protests and a disturbance to peace.

"Since there were indications of further protests and the possibility of a breach of peace, the cabinet took immediate action," he said.

An FIR has been registered against Hanj for allegedly insulting Basaveshwara. Publisher-Journalist Vishweshwar Bhat has also been booked in the case.

The protests erupted after Hanj made certain remarks about Basavanna during an interview regarding the book. He later tendered an apology.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.