BBMP to go for polls without changing number of polling stations: Report
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which is long overdue for elections, will be retaining the same number of polling stations as before, even though the number of wards have now increased from 198 to 243, a report said.
Ahead of politically significant civic body polls due this year, Bengaluru's administrative body - the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) - is not planning to increase the number of polling stations despite the number of wards having increased from 198 to 243.
The Deccan Herald quoted officials as saying they had inspected the polling stations as part of the 'spot inspection' process required during the ward delimitation exercise, and decided against increasing the number to steer clear of confusion among voters. A senior BBMP officer said more clarity will be given to the public in due course.
Officials are also close to the final draft of the list of voters, which is likely to be published Thursday.
The BBMP's special commissioner for administration was quoted as saying officials, including revenue officers and tax inspectors, had been working on the list - and had visited every ward in the city - for the past month.
Also read: Reservation list out for BBMP polls, 81 seats for backward classes, 32 for SC/ST
The Basavaraj Bommai government is now one step closer to holding BBMP polls. There is no, so far, confirmation on date.
Earlier this month, the BBMP tied up more loose ends by releasing the reservation list for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) for its upcoming polls.
The BBMP has been without an elected council since September 2020.
Elections have been delayed for nearly two years. Polls were first supposed to be held in March - May this year but were delayed for reasons like reservations and redrawing of wards.
-
Shivnath Express passenger train derails in Chhattisgarh; no injuries reported
Two coaches of the Shivnath Express derailed at Chhattisgarh's Dongargarh town on Tuesday morning. The railway officials said the incident occurred at around 3:50am when two coaches of 18239 Ghevra-Itwari Shivnath Express derailed at Dongargarh yard. However, no casualties were reported in the incident. The train then started for Nagpur three hours after the accident. The train was coming from the industrial city of Korba in Chhattisgarh to Nagpur.
-
Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Bambiha gang threatens Bishnoi, Goldy Brar
Slain gangster Devinder Bambiha's group on Wednesday warned rival gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Goldy Brar and Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh for the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala. The post, which HT does not corroborate, threatened that those who would help Bishnoi, Bhagwanpuria and Brar would also be killed. Moose Wala, 28, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Jawaharke village in Mansa district on Sunday.
-
Two days after warning AAP govt in Punjab, Moose Wala’s father takes to social media
Two days after threatening to go on a protest if the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab fails to deliver “complete justice” in a week in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, the singer-politician's father Balkaur Singh on Tuesday created his personal social media accounts on Instagram and Twitter. The father has shared a picture with his son along with the #Justiceforsidhumoosewala. The description reads proud father of Sidhu Moose Wala.
-
Punjab CM denies Congress charge of vendetta after ex-minister Ashu’s arrest
A day after former food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau for alleged irregularities in awarding contracts for transporting foodgrains during the Congress government's tenure, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that law will take its own course. “No action is taken till the time there is evidence of involvement of any former minister,” he said in his first response on Ashu's arrest.
-
MP: 3 die, 10 injured as truck with workers hits auto-rickshaw carrying students
Two college students and an auto-rickshaw driver were killed and 10 persons injured after a truck hit the vehicle on the Indore-Icchapur state highway in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur on Tuesday morning, said police. The deceased has been identified as Pooja, 19, and Vidhya Bari, 19, residents of Bambhada and auto-rickshaw driver Dinesh Mahajan, 40. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh to the next kin of the deceased.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics