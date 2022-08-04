Reservation list out for BBMP polls, 81 seats for backward classes, 32 for SC/ST

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru's local civic body, on Wednesday night released the reservation list for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) for the upcoming BBMP polls.

This comes after a Supreme Court order a week ago, directing the Karnataka government to publish ward-wise reservation list to facilitate the state election commission for initiating constitution of local bodies within a reasonable time frame.

According to the draft notification, nearly half of the total 243 seats will be reserved for OBCs, SCs and STS. The breakup is as follows - 81 seats have been reserved for OBCs, while 28 have been reserved for SCs and four for STs. The remaining 130 seats will be occupied by general category candidates. Women will be taking up half of the total seats.

Karnataka has now tied both loose ends - reservations and ward delimitation - which were hurdles for the over-delayed BBMP polls. With both tasks accomplished, the local body elections are expected to be held soon, however no date has been announced as of yet.

The BBMP, in charge of the city's administration, has been without an elected council since September 2020. The impending elections have been delayed for nearly two years since its term ended and bureaucrats took over. Polls were first supposed to be held in March - May this year but were delayed repeatedly for reasons like reservations and redrawing BBMP wards.