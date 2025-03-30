Bengaluru cab driver held for allegedly extorting passengers from airport: Report

Bengaluru Police have detained a cab driver accused of extorting money from multiple passengers traveling from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). Following several complaints, authorities tracked down the driver and launched an investigation into his actions. Bengaluru Police arrested a cab driver for allegedly extorting money from passengers. (X/@mister_whistler)

According to a report in The Times of India, one of the incidents under scrutiny involves a student who filed a complaint with the Yelahanka New Town police on Friday, alleging that the driver threatened him in the early hours of March 23 and forced him to transfer money.

The student claimed that he had booked the cab from KIA to his residence in Yelahanka New Town for an agreed fare of ₹800. However, midway through the journey, the driver allegedly stopped near an apartment on Doddaballapur Road and demanded ₹2,837, using threats to intimidate the passenger. Fearing for his safety, the student complied and made the payment online before being allowed to leave.

Another student, aged 18, had a separate encounter with the same driver on the same night. He had reportedly hired the cab from airport to Tavarekere, but a dispute arose between them near Mehkri Circle. The situation escalated, leading them to the Chikkajala police station, where the matter was resolved after the student paid ₹800 to the driver.

Both incidents occurred past midnight on March 23, and the cab involved in both cases bore the registration number KA-53-AB-5106. The student who filed the complaint detailed in his FIR that he had booked the cab around 12:30 am. While the driver initially agreed to ₹800 as the fare, he later halted the ride in an isolated area and coerced the student into paying nearly four times the agreed amount. The student has requested legal action against the driver for extortion.

DCP (Northeast) Sajeeth VJ told the publication that an extortion case has been registered. "The driver was involved in two incidents that night. In one case, the issue was settled amicably, while in the other, a complaint was filed after the student was coerced into paying extra money," he stated.

Vehicle owner being questioned

As part of the investigation, the police have also reportedly summoned KC Annappa, the owner of the vehicle. An official involved in the probe said Annappa claims to have no knowledge of the driver's actions, stating that the driver had left for his hometown to celebrate Ugadi. However, authorities have called him back for questioning, given that an FIR has been lodged against him.