Bengaluru's Wonderla launches ‘Mission Interstellar,’ India’s largest space-themed attraction

Bengaluru's leading amusement park chain, Wonderla has introduced ‘Mission Interstellar,’ an advanced space-themed attraction at its Bengaluru park. Developed with an investment of ₹35 crore, the ride features India's largest LED-based immersive screen theatre, offering visitors a next-generation space voyage experience. This is said to be country's first such facility with advanced techniques which give unique experience to vistors. The ride features India's largest LED-based immersive screen theatre, offering visitors a next-generation space voyage experience.

Also Read - Bengaluru landlord arrested for stealing ₹5 lakh worth gold from tenant’s house: Report

The new attraction has been developed in collaboration with leading theme park designers from the U.S. and Europe. Wonderla's in-house engineering team executed the installation and integration, ensuring high-quality standards and global safety measures.

Speaking to the media, Arun K. Chittilappilly, Executive Chairman & MD of Wonderla Holidays Ltd., stated that Mission Interstellar represents a significant leap in immersive entertainment, combining state-of-the-art technology with thrilling experiences. He emphasized Wonderla’s ongoing evolution to meet visitor expectations, highlighting that the new attraction underscores the company’s dedication to delivering world-class amusement offerings.

How is Mission Interstellar different?

Mission Interstellar features a 22m x 15m curved LED screen within a 3,500 sq. ft. enclosure designed to replicate a spacecraft setting. A hydraulically powered seating system, sourced from Italy, elevates 60 riders up to 40 feet, creating a synchronized motion experience complemented by laser projections and atmospheric effects like wind. The attraction includes a 46,000-watt sound system that enhances the immersive experience. Housed in a dome structure spanning eight stories with a 23-meter-high roof, it is the first of its kind in India. The facility also offers a 6,500 sq. ft. air-conditioned waiting area and preview hall for visitor convenience.

Also Read - Bengaluru finally gets 'drone deliveries', services available in Konankunte and Kanakapura Road areas

The launch of Mission Interstellar coincides with Wonderla’s upcoming 25th anniversary, reinforcing its commitment to innovation in amusement park entertainment. Since its inception, the company has expanded its reach, welcoming over 43 million visitors across its parks.