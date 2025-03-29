Menu Explore
Bengaluru landlord arrested for stealing 5 lakh worth gold from tenant’s house: Report

ByHT News Desk
Mar 29, 2025 08:50 AM IST

A textile shop owner, Vinay, was arrested for stealing 70 grams of gold ornaments from his tenant in Bengaluru. Police recovered the stolen jewelry. 

A textile shop owner was arrested for stealing gold ornaments from his tenant’s house in south Bengaluru, reported The Times of India. The accused, identified as 25-year-old Vinay, is a resident of 9th Main, 5th C Cross in Srinivasanagar and owns a textile store in the same locality.

Vinay, a businessman in Bengaluru decided to rob his tenant's house for quick-money.
Vinay, a businessman in Bengaluru decided to rob his tenant's house for quick-money.

Also Read - Bengaluru techie spent all night talking to wife’s body after allegedly killing her: Report

According to the report, Vinay stole around 70 grams of gold ornaments from his tenant, Rohini. Vinay's parents had rented out the ground floor of their residence to Rohini’s family while they lived on the first floor. On March 15, at around 9.30pm, Rohini and her family locked their home and traveled to Tirupati to attend a naming ceremony for her younger brother’s son. They returned on the morning of March 17, around 8am, but left again to visit her mother’s house. When they got back at 7.30pm the same day, Rohini decided to store the jewelry she had worn at the event in a locker. To her shock, she found the cupboard drawer lock broken and 70 grams of gold ornaments, worth approximately 5 lakh, missing.

How did police find the accused?

As the house’s main door remained intact, police suspected that the theft was carried out by someone familiar with the family. The fingerprint bureau collected samples from the crime scene, and investigators closely observed Vinay’s behavior during their visit. However, their suspicions grew stronger, prompting them to take his fingerprints for verification.

Also Read - Bengaluru man arrested for lodge break-in and theft worth 3.15 lakh

The samples confirmed his involvement, and under interrogation, Vinay admitted to committing the theft. He confessed that financial struggles and a failing business had pushed him to steal the jewelry, hoping to sell it for money. Meanwhile, police recovered the stolen gold from his house, and he was remanded to judicial custody on March 24.

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru landlord arrested for stealing 5 lakh worth gold from tenant’s house: Report
