Bengaluru man arrested for lodge break-in and theft worth 3.15 lakh

Bengaluru police have arrested a man accused of breaking into a lodge room and stealing valuables worth ₹3.15 lakh during a wedding event. The incident took place in the early hours of March 16. (For representation only)

According to Police Commissioner B Dayanand, the incident took place in the early hours of March 16, when the suspect allegedly entered a lodge room occupied by a relative of the complainant and fled with a gold chain adorned with black pearls, two mobile phones, and other items.

Following a complaint filed at the Bagalur Police Station, authorities launched an investigation and gathered intelligence from informants. Based on the information, the suspect was tracked down and detained near Hegganahalli Circle on March 22.

During questioning, the accused admitted to the theft and disclosed the location of the stolen items. Acting on this information, police raided his residence in Hegganahalli and recovered the 35-gram gold chain, two mobile phones, and two stolen two-wheelers.

The arrest not only resolved the lodge theft case but also helped crack two additional two-wheeler theft cases in the region.

The accused was presented in court on March 24 and has been remanded to judicial custody.

The successful operation was carried out under the leadership of North-East Division Deputy Commissioner of Police Sajith VJ, IPS, and supervised by Assistant Commissioner of Police Sampigehalli Sub-Division, Muragendraiah. Inspector VS Shabarish and the Bagalur Police Station team played a key role in the investigation.

Suitcase murder case

Meanwhile, the body of a 32-year-old woman, Guri Khedekar, was discovered inside a suitcase near Ambedkar Apartment in Doddanekundi Village, Bengaluru, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South-East Bengaluru, Sarah Fathima.

Khedekar, a native of Maharashtra, was married to Rakesh Rajendra Khedekar, 36. The couple resided within the Hulimavu police station limits. Authorities have sent the body for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death.