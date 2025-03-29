‘Dial 112 if…’: Hubballi police’s clever message to Virat Kohli and Jadeja after their playful CSK vs RCB banter

The Karnataka Police are making every effort to raise awareness about the 112 emergency helpline, ensuring that citizens know they can dial the number in any crisis for immediate police assistance. In a creative twist, the Hubballi Police leveraged a viral moment from Friday's IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to drive home their message. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja's playful banter in the stadium on Friday.

Also Read - Milk price hiked three times after Cong came to power in Karnataka: BJP's R Ashoka

Take a look at the post

During the match, RCB’s star player Virat Kohli was seen engaging in playful banter with CSK’s Ravindra Jadeja, a moment that quickly became a meme sensation on social media. The Hubballi Police seized the opportunity by putting their own spin on the viral exchange. Sharing a post on their social media handle, they wrote: "Police: Teasing is an offence. Virat & Jadeja: Teasing ಅಲ್ಲ ಸರ್.. ಇದು Healthy Argument.. Police: Okay.. If you witness any kind of teasing, report it immediately at the nearest police station or dial 112 for quick assistance."

In their post, the police turned this exchange into a public safety message. They humorously wrote that teasing is an offense, to which Kohli and Jadeja (in the meme) respond that it was just a "healthy argument." The police then advised people to report any real teasing incidents by calling 112 or visiting a nearby police station.

Their witty adaptation was well received, with many social media users praising the department’s spontaneity and innovative approach to public awareness. A user commented on how the Hubballi Police have consistently enhanced their social media engagement with creative posts.

Also Read - IPL ticket scam: Bengaluru woman duped in Chennai after falling for online fraud at CSK vs RCB match

In another instance, the Hubballi City Police tapped into artificial intelligence to showcase their response time efficiency. They recently used Elon Musk’s chatbot, Grok, to extract statistics on emergency response speeds. The chatbot’s reply stated, "The average arrival time for ERSS 112 in Hubli-Dharwad is ~5 min 20 sec, per local police claims, making it the fastest in Karnataka. Data is limited, so this may vary by emergency type and location." The department proudly shared this data, emphasizing their commitment to swift action in emergencies.

Authorities across Karnataka, including Bengaluru, continue to urge citizens to rely on the 112 helpline rather than attempting to handle emergencies on their own. Whether dealing with road rage incidents or other urgent situations, police officials stress that a quick call to 112 can ensure immediate intervention and assistance, reinforcing public safety across the state.