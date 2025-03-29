IPL ticket scam: Bengaluru woman duped in Chennai after falling for online fraud at CSK vs RCB match

As the IPL fever grips cricket fans, the rush to secure match tickets has led to a rise in scams, with fraudsters taking advantage of desperate buyers. Many fans eager to witness their favorite cricketing stars in action are falling prey to online ticket frauds, losing their hard-earned money in the process. An RCB fan who traveled to Chennai from Bengaluru got cheated by a scammer in the name of tickets. (Pic for representation)(X/RaviHanda)

Also Read - Bengaluru man arrested for lodge break-in and theft worth ₹3.15 lakh

In a recent case, a woman from Bengaluru, who traveled to Chennai to watch the RCB vs CSK match at the Chepauk Stadium, found herself cheated by an online scammer. Cricket analyst Karthik Kannan highlighted the incident on his X account, sharing a video where the victim detailed her experience. Along with six others, she was left stranded outside the stadium after being duped with fake tickets.

How she was scammed?

Recounting the ordeal, the woman said she came across a person on Facebook who claimed to be a volunteer at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. He assured her that he had tickets for sale and could provide her with seven. Initially, he asked for a 10% advance payment to block the tickets. However, after receiving the initial amount, he insisted on full payment before handing over the tickets. She refused, stating that she would pay the entire amount only after receiving them in person.

Despite her caution, the scammer persisted, demanding complete payment before delivering the tickets. When she arrived near the stadium around 1 pm, he failed to show up, leaving her and six others ticketless despite paying ₹3,500.

The woman suspected foul play and even urged the scammer not to deceive her, explaining that she had traveled from Bengaluru solely for the match. However, her plea went unanswered, and she was left disappointed.

Kannan, while sharing the video, emphasized the need for a robust tech-driven mechanism to prevent such scams. "It is unfortunate that @VarnataS and six others were cheated. In today's digital age, there must be a more reliable system for secure ticket transfers," he wrote in his post.

Also Read - Bengaluru landlord arrested for stealing ₹5 lakh worth gold from tenant’s house: Report

Meanwhile, other users also raised concerns about similar incidents, particularly in Chennai. One user commented that post-COVID, such scams have become common at Chepauk, with people exploiting the craze surrounding MS Dhoni. He urged the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) to take strict action. Another fan warned that buying tickets from unknown sources online is risky and advised purchasing only from trusted sellers.

As online scams continue to rise, authorities and cricket associations may need to implement better safeguards to ensure that fans do not fall victim to fraud while trying to experience the excitement of live IPL matches.