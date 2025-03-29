Menu Explore
Milk price hiked three times after Cong came to power in Karnataka: BJP's R Ashoka

PTI |
Mar 29, 2025 08:56 AM IST

Milk prices in Karnataka will rise by ₹4 per litre starting April 1. Earlier, prices were increased by ₹3 in July 2023 and ₹2 in June 2024.

Targeting the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government over the milk price hike, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, R Ashoka, on Friday accused the Congress of increasing milk prices three times since coming to power, resulting in a total hike of 9 per litre, thereby "looting" the people.

Karnataka Opposition leader R Ashoka(PTI)
Karnataka Opposition leader R Ashoka(PTI)

Milk prices in Karnataka will rise by 4 per litre starting April 1. Earlier, prices were increased by 3 in July 2023 and 2 in June 2024.

In 2024, however, the Karnataka Milk Federation increased the price of milk by 2 per packet while also increasing the quantity per packet by 50 ml. The federation maintained that this was not a "price hike" since consumers received additional milk.

Criticising the government for raising milk prices just before the Ugadi festival on March 30, Ashoka said the BJP would organise protests across the state against the hikes, with dates to be decided after the festival.

He alleged that while previous price hikes benefited farmers, incentives remain pending.

"It’s unclear how much of the increased price will go to farmers. The Congress promised increased incentives in its manifesto, but it has not been implemented yet," he claimed.

Before the elections, the Congress promised free services, but after coming to power, they have raised all prices, Ashoka alleged.

Pointing out that consumers in Karnataka will have to pay an additional 36 paise per unit of electricity as a surcharge from April 1, with the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) allowing energy supply companies (ESCOMs) to recover the government's share of pension and gratuity (P&G) contributions from them, Ashoka said the government has tried to justify the power tariff hike by citing a court order.

"Instead of the government covering employees’ pensions, the burden has been shifted to the public. This hike will drive up the prices of all goods. People trusted Congress and voted for them based on their promises, but they’ve made life hell," he alleged.

Noting that no taxes were imposed in the budget, but milk prices, power tariffs, and bus and metro fares were later increased as part of the government's "hidden agenda," he questioned, "If the government isn’t bankrupt, why have prices been raised so much?"

Accusing the government of deception to gain media praise for its budget, Ashoka claimed Siddaramaiah is "number one" in deceit. "If they had the courage, they should have announced the hikes in the budget," he added.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Milk price hiked three times after Cong came to power in Karnataka: BJP's R Ashoka
