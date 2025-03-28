Bengaluru professor channels Michael Jackson in electrifying dance, students cheer in awe. Watch

A classroom lecture turned into an impromptu dance spectacle when a professor at New Horizon College of Engineering, Bengaluru, showcased his impressive Michael Jackson-inspired moves. The viral video capturing the unexpected moment has taken social media by storm, leaving users in awe of his energy and talent. Bengaluru professor went viral after dancing to MJ's Thriller during a lecture.(Instagram/ajdiaries)

Instagram user @ajdiaries shared the now-viral clip featuring Professor Ravi effortlessly grooving to MJ’s legendary track Thriller. With flawless footwork, smooth spins, and electrifying energy, he perfectly channelled the King of Pop. His passion for dance shone through, making the classroom an unforgettable experience for his students.

The caption accompanying the video read, "The energy, the swag, dancer by passion, a teacher by profession." The reel has since amassed 2.9 million views and 207k likes, with thousands of comments praising the professor’s unexpected yet impressive talent.

Watch the clip here:

Social media erupts with reactions

The professor’s dance performance has sparked an overwhelming response from netizens, with many applauding his skills and infectious enthusiasm.

One user remarked, "Imagine having a professor like this! No way I’d miss a single lecture."

Another joked, "This man has more swag than half the dancers on reality shows!"

A user quipped, "Forget engineering, I'm enrolling just to watch this professor perform live!"

Many were in disbelief, with one comment reading, "At first, I thought it was an edit… but man, he actually nailed it!"

Another user added, "This is what college should be like—learning with a touch of entertainment!"

One amazed viewer wrote, "Michael Jackson would have been proud. This professor deserves a standing ovation!"

A student from the college commented, "We knew he could dance, but this was on another level. Absolute legend!"

Another said, "Some professors just know how to make learning fun. Hats off!"

One more chimed in, "I’d trade my boring lectures for this any day. Respect!"