‘Le 90s kid turned to teacher’: Professor steals the show with her energetic dance to Kala Chashma. Watch

Kala Chashma, a chartbuster that has been a fan favourite since its release, has inspired numerous dance videos on social media. The most famous among them is the choreography by the Norwegian hip-hop and urban dance group Quick Style. A surprising addition to this list is a professor's performance. Her energetic dance moves at a college event left everyone stunned, including rapper Badshah. The image shows a professor dancing to Kala Chashma along with other teachers and students. (Instagram/@thejjjjj_)

A content creator shared the video on Instagram with a caption which reads, “We got some coolest teachers.” The video shows Arunima Devasish, who works as an assistant professor at St Teresa's College in Ernakulam. Her Instagram bio says she is also a professional dancer.

The video opens to show a group of teachers and students on a stage. Soon, Devasish, wearing a saree, shows her energetic and graceful moves to the dance amid loud cheers and claps from the onlookers.

Take a look at the dance video here:

What did Badshah say about this video?

Taking to the comments section of the video, the rapper wittily wrote, “Present mam.”

How did social media react to this dance?

The viral video, which has nearly 11 million views, left people stunned. Many expressed their amazement in the comments section.

An individual posted, "Teacher rocks, students shock." Another added, "She stole the show."

A third commented, "Le 90s kid turned to teacher." A fourth wrote, "Wish I had this teacher in my life."

About the song:

Kala Chashma is from the 2016 sci-fi film Baar Baar Dekho. Pictured on actors Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra, the song is sung by Amar Arshi, Badshah, and Neha Kakkar.

The song's roots are in the 90s Punjabi track of the same name. It was originally composed by Prem Hardeep and Kam Dhillon. Later, Amrik Singh and Kumaar wrote the lyrics, with Badshah rapping.

What are your thoughts on this dance video? Did the clip make you want to groove, too?